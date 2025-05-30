Flagstone partners with intelliflo to give advisers direct access to client holdings on UK’s largest savings platform

Flagstone, the UK’s largest and highest-rated savings platform, has partnered with intelliflo, the UK’s leading technology platform for the financial advice market, to help advisers add valuations more seamlessly and drive greater efficiency in client reporting.

intelliflo’s practice management system, ‘intelliflo office’, currently supports over 28,700 financial advisers to manage their clients’ investment portfolios. With 137 integrations in store, intelliflo enables users to view clients’ often complex financial positions from one single place. Advisers can reconcile data, update client information and produce reports from one comprehensive dashboard, reducing substantially the risks of rekeying data incorrectly or omitting individual funds or investments from an overview report.

Flagstone’s integration onto the intelliflo platform enables advisers using intelliflo to see the performance of their clients’ existing Flagstone cash savings from their own intelliflo dashboard, create real-time reports based on these holdings as part of their wider financial management plans, and make recommendations on their ongoing management.

Claire Jones, Head of Strategic Relationships and New Business at Flagstone, comments:“Financial advisers have always known the value of cash as a portion of their clients’ financial positions, and they play a crucial role in helping clients unlock the full potential of their cash. Working with financial advisers to make that role simpler and faster is core to what we do. We are delighted to become part of intelliflo’s ecosystem at a time when client appetite for cash as an asset class is higher than ever, and the need for financial advisers to be able to demonstrate cash management expertise is greater too.”

Nick Eatock, CEO at intelliflo, adds: “We’re excited to be partnering with Flagstone. This partnership brings us one step closer to our commitment of supporting adviser efficiency through technology, streamlining processes and saving time for advisers. With cash an ever-present fixture in clients’ financial profiles, we’re pleased to expand the options available to advisers by making it even easier to integrate cash management into the services they provide.”

Flagstone handles around £16 billion in assets on behalf of its customers. The company partners with over 5,000 financial advisers. Last year, Flagstone customers generated cumulative returns of more than £500 million on their savings through the platform.

Flagstone brings to the partnership the widest breadth of savings accounts and banks of all platforms currently operating in the UK savings market. intelliflo users can recommend to their clients more than 200 savings accounts on the Flagstone platforms, provided by more than 65 UK and international banks.