Fuel Ventures announces another successful exit, taking total to £40m in returns

Fuel Ventures announces its latest successful exit with a partial sale of its Arbolus position, delivering impressive returns of up to 5.8x for its investors. This marks yet another significant milestone for the award-winning venture capital firm, reinforcing its reputation for identifying, investing and nurturing high-growth tech businesses.

Since receiving investment from Fuel Ventures’ early stage EIS fund in 2019 and 2020, Arbolus, the expert knowledge platform, has seen revenue growth of 3,313%.

Track Record

With this fourth exit, Fuel Ventures have continued their streak of impressive returns, taking the total value of funds returned to £40 million. This latest liquidity event underlines Fuel Ventures’ proven investment strategy and its commitment to generating substantial returns.

Previous notable exits from the Fuel Ventures Portfolio include:

ContentCal, acquired by Adobe for £85 million with returns of 7.8x and 6x respectively

Capdesk, acquired by Carta for £68 million, delivering returns of 8x and 3.5x respectively

Naytal, acquired by Maven Clinics who were last valued at $1.7bn

No Slowing Down

Fuel Ventures continues to hold several high-potential positions, notably fintech innovator Volt, initially backed in January 2020 at a modest £4 million valuation. Volt was most recently valued at $350m (£280m) following a significant £46 million funding round led by IVP.

Mark Pearson, Founder and Managing Partner of Fuel Ventures, commented:

“We’re thrilled with our latest exit, which underscores our approach to backing visionary founders and innovative companies. Delivering significant returns to our investors remains our primary focus, and we look forward to sharing more successes soon.

“As the Fuel Ventures portfolio begins to mature, we are seeing more potential to exit our positions and deliver significant returns. There is, for example, a term sheet on the table for another portfolio company that will potentially be our largest exit to date.

“The government’s continued commitment to the EIS structure in the Autumn budget has given those looking for tax-efficient investments a renewed confidence to back high-growth businesses in the UK. Results like this one shine a spotlight on the opportunity for EIS investors.”

Fuel Ventures’ founding team have previously been the first investor in tech unicorn Paddle ($1.4bn valuation), founded MyVoucherCodes (exited for reported £55m exit), early investor in Playlists.net (exited to Warner Music) and continue to actively seek to invest in disruptive, technology-driven businesses poised for growth and market leadership.