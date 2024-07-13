Future-proofing Kid Entrepreneurs: AI Coding Workshops a Major Hit 

Series of free camps equip Future AI “Kidpreneurs”

An artificial intelligence coding workshop for youngsters scheduled for late July, has been so overwhelmed with bookings that its organisers, Glasgow-based British Youth International College (BYITC) Supermaths, have been forced to arrange multiple sessions to accommodate demand.

“The interest in artificial intelligence coding has been phenomenal, so much so that we have been obliged to create further sessions to meet demand since the summer break is a perfect time to learn,” said BYITC Supermaths founder and computer scientist Dr Rashmi Mantri.

“We know from our previous coding AI workshops that the young people start out a little uncertain and with a limited understanding of AI concepts. But by the end of our workshop, they have a solid foundation in AI and block coding, with much more confidence and a sense of achievement.”

BYITC, which curates cutting-edge AI and Coding courses to equip students with essential skills, enabling them to shape their future as innovative tech leaders, inventors and “kidpreneurs”, has launched a series of free virtual summer camps designed to ignite children’s passion for computer coding, game development, and programming.

The virtual summer camps aim to offer a fun and adventure-filled learning journey to keep kids ahead of the technology game.

Designed for 8 to 14-year-olds and older, the free workshop is a one-and-a-half-hour interactive masterclass that introduces young people to AI and includes AI projects with ‘block coding’ – a visual method of teaching coding using graphical drag-and-drop blocks.

The workshop focuses on essential learning outcomes in AI, Machine Learning, and programming. Participants grasp text classification and learn to map inputs to outputs, including images and hands-on experience with Scratch, mastering control structures like conditionals. Additionally, they develop project planning skills, breaking tasks into manageable steps.

These sessions blend learning with practical application, preparing students for future challenges in technology and beyond.

Dr Mantri said the focus on AI keeps young people ‘future ready’ and that the College’s coding courses are also ‘tailor-made’ for schools, by helping pupils elevate their skills, enjoy learning and explore new interests.

“Coding can help children develop problem-solving skills, logical thinking, creativity, and computational thinking abilities. Coding skills have broad applications and aren’t just for kids interested in computer science.

“Using advanced AI, Supermaths enhances students’ skills and problem-solving abilities through game-based learning, teacher training, AI driven Learning Management System (LMS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and automation showcasing AI’s seamless integration into daily operations and processes.”

BYITC Supermath’s coding courses include:

· Game development with Scratch programming, a widely used educational coding platform.

· App development with MIT and Thunkable – apps that introduce kids to coding.

· Python programming – a popular programming language that can be used for a wide variety of applications, including building websites and creating software.

· Roblox programming – a game creation platform.

· Minecraft programming – coding for the popular Minecraft video game.

· Data science and AI Java Programming – the science behind coding and coding with a popular programming language that that runs on billions of devices worldwide.

· Web Development with HTML CSS JS – coding tools to create web content.

BYITC Supermaths is based in Glasgow and was set up by Dr Mantri in 2015 after she used an abacus to teach her son basic arithmetic.

The College now runs global franchises, including Dubai and Sri Lanka, Basingstoke in England, and recently launched its London franchise in Queensberry Northwest.

The abacus is known to be highly effective at training the brain to make mathematical calculations involving huge numbers and is thought to have been first used by the Babylonians, an ancient Middle Eastern civilization, as early as 2,400 BC.