GBI Podcast #4: The evolving VCT landscape: opportunities, challenges, and key growth sectors with James D’Mello, Fuel Ventures

Welcome to another special episode of IFA Talk in partnership with GBI Magazine. This time, we look at the ever-evolving VCT landscape and the opportunities it brings.

IFA Magazine’s Senior Financial Journalist, Jenny Hunter, and GBI’s Content Editor, Matt Williams, are joined by James D’Mello, the Head of IFA Distribution at Fuel Ventures. With 15 years of experience in the industry, James brings a deep understanding of VCTs and how they are developing.

Together, they discuss why newer VCTs can present more attractive opportunities than larger, more established options. James then explores the shrinking VCT market, and the potential ramifications for advisers, and outlines some of the key sectors which are driving VCT growth today.

This episode provides valuable insights into the world of VCTs, giving you, our listeners, plenty of information on their opportunities, challenges and key growth areas.

Listen now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts to hear the full discussion.

James D’Mello

James has gained a wealth of experience across diverse sectors of financial services over the past 15 years, Including banking, pensions & venture capital. During this time, His primary focus has been the IFA/intermediary market, where he has represented companies such as MetLife, Kuber and, more recently, The SidebySide Partnership. At Fuel, James leads the IFA distribution team.



