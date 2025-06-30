,

GBI Podcast #5: The fundamentals of investing in small to mid-cap companies with Unicorn Asset Management’s Fraser Mackersie

Matt Williams

·

In this latest GBI special episode of IFA Talk, Matt and Jenny dive into the UK’s small and mid-cap companies. While this area of the market has faced some challenges in recent years, there are signs that things could be turning a corner as investors increasingly look for opportunities that offer both growth and income potential.

Joining us to unpack all of this is Fraser Mackersie, Fund Manager at Unicorn Asset Management. Fraser shares his thoughts on what makes UK small and mid-cap companies an attractive investment opportunity, how Unicorn’s approach focuses on the fundamentals, and why that can be especially powerful in this part of the market.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon!

Fraser Mackersie

Fraser joined Unicorn in 2008 and is co-manager of the Unicorn UK Income Strategy, UK Smaller Companies & UK Growth Funds as well as collaborating with the Investment team across the OEIC, AIM VCT, AIM IHT Portfolios and Managed Accounts.

Having previously held positions with F&C Asset Management and Geoghegan & Co Chartered Accountants, Fraser graduated from the University of St Andrews in 2003 with a degree in Economics and Management and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

