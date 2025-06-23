Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East: strategic and market implications – Capital.com

Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Tensions in the Middle East have once again taken centre stage in global geopolitics, following a significant escalation involving U.S. military action and potential retaliatory measures from Iran. Over the weekend, President Trump confirmed that the United States conducted targeted strikes on three key nuclear sites within Iran—an action that could set back the country’s nuclear ambitions by several years.

In response to the U.S. strikes, the Iranian Parliament has voted unanimously to support the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical maritime chokepoint through which approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply flows. This potential blockade has prompted serious market speculation, although no physical action has been taken yet.

Despite the gravity of this political manoeuvre, global markets appear to be adopting a wait-and-see approach. There’s widespread debate over whether Iran is posturing or preparing for concrete retaliation. The possibility of closure looms, but consensus suggests that Iran might hesitate due to the strategic and economic costs associated with such a move.

Market Reactions: Initial Shock, Measured Response

Financial markets have responded with caution. Oil prices spiked as much as 3–4% at the Asian open but later retraced, now up only about 1% for the day. This muted reaction suggests that investors are not yet pricing in a full-scale disruption of global oil supplies.

Gold prices have remained relatively steady, indicating that geopolitical fear has not permeated deeply into safe-haven assets. However, the U.S. dollar has seen gains, driven by its traditional role as a liquidity haven in times of uncertainty.

Currencies from energy-importing regions such as the Eurozone and Japan have seen minor weakness—partly due to their vulnerability to higher energy costs—but these moves remain marginal.

US crude (WTI) daily chart

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Several factors may inhibit Iran from initiating a full blockade:

Military Vulnerability : Reports suggest that Iran failed to detect or intercept the U.S. strikes, raising questions about its control of national airspace.

: Reports suggest that Iran failed to detect or intercept the U.S. strikes, raising questions about its control of national airspace. Weakened Regional Influence : Iran’s network of allies and proxies across the region has been strained by other ongoing conflicts.

: Iran’s network of allies and proxies across the region has been strained by other ongoing conflicts. Allied Positions: Key allies like China—one of Iran’s top oil clients—would suffer economically from a disruption to oil shipments, giving Tehran little support for a drastic escalation.

These elements combine to suggest that while the rhetoric is intense, actual retaliatory capacity is likely restrained.

Iran’s economy is heavily reliant on energy exports. Blocking the Strait of Hormuz would not only harm adversaries but also severely restrict Iran’s own revenue flow. Market sentiment reflects this logic, pricing in the risk of conflict while assigning a low probability to sustained disruption.

Market Outlook: Volatility Likely to Persist

While oil prices haven’t surged dramatically, they are expected to remain elevated due to the persistent threat of disruption. Even if the blockade doesn’t materialize, the mere possibility could serve as a consistent source of upward pressure.

A return to pre-June price levels would likely require a swift and peaceful resolution to the crisis—something that, as of now, seems improbable. Put simply, the threat of The Strait possibly being closed is enough to keep oil prices elevated for the foreseeable future.

Looking ahead, markets appear willing to tolerate a localized conflict, particularly one that does not impact critical energy infrastructure. However, any expansion of the conflict to include direct attacks on oil facilities or successful blockades would represent a high-impact, low-probability tail risk.

OPEC, particularly Saudi Arabia, remains a potential stabilizing force. Their response—whether to increase production in support of global supply or to leverage the situation for political alignment—will be a key determinant of market dynamics moving forward.

Conclusion

While the situation remains fluid, the balance of evidence suggests that markets are bracing for volatility without yet panicking. The strategic and economic barriers to an Iranian blockade are substantial, and the limited market reaction reflects a collective judgment that the conflict, while serious, remains containable for now.

As developments unfold, close attention will be paid to both geopolitical signals and the behaviour of key commodities. The interplay between strategic military decisions and global economic stability has seldom been more pronounced.