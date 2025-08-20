Gresham House Ventures appoints Jens Düing as head of portfolio as expansion continues

Gresham House Ventures, a growth equity investor specialising in software and digitally driven businesses across the enterprise solutions, healthcare, and consumer market sectors, has appointed Jens Düing as Head of Portfolio, Private Equity, as the business continues to expand its senior team.

Before joining Gresham House Ventures, Düing served as a Senior Partner at Frog Capital, where he oversaw the firm’s investment operations, leading deal sourcing across Europe. Düing brings over 20 years of experience supporting growth businesses to the role, having sat on the boards of companies in the payment, insurance, healthcare, education technology and property sectors. Since beginning his career at Dresdner Kleinwort in 2002, he has also gained experience at Pioneer Point Partners, Fidelity Equity Partners, and Apax.

In his new role at Gresham House Ventures, Düing will work alongside Trevor Hope, managing director and CIO, with principal responsibility for all aspects of portfolio management, including the development of value creation strategies for portfolio companies.

The appointment follows several major hires for Gresham House Ventures as the business continues to strengthen its senior team to capitalise on growing demand for UK growth companies. So far this year, the business has appointed Rohit Mathur and Alex Yanitsky as investment partners, with Marieke Christmann also joining the firm as a portfolio director.

Gresham House Ventures has also been highly active in dealmaking on behalf of its Baronsmead and Gresham House VCTs in recent months. It exited a successful investment in clinical trials business Panthera Biopartners, earlier in August, having supported the business in growing its revenue by more than 200%. This followed a £4.1mn investment into marketing analytics platform ASK BOSCO, and an exit from workforce management software business Rotageek, as well as a £4mn investment into competitive socialising operator Spinners.

Jens Düing, Head of Portfolio, Private Equity at Gresham House Ventures, said:

“Having worked with a wide range early-stage companies in three countries, I recognise the shared challenges growth businesses face. Gresham House Ventures has an outstanding track record of supporting UK companies to achieve significant growth and it is an exciting privilege to work with the wealth of impressive businesses in its portfolio as they navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Trevor Hope, Managing Director and CIO, private equity at Gresham House Ventures, said:

“Jens brings significant experience of supporting growth businesses across several key sectors for Gresham House Ventures, so we are excited to have him on board as we look to take advantage of the strong demand we are seeing from investors for UK early-stage businesses. His expertise will play a valuable role in supporting portfolio companies in going from strength to strength and delivering great returns for our investors.”

ENDS