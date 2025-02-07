GrowthInvest partners with intelliflo and Sprint Enterprise to deliver enhanced integrations for its growing client base

GrowthInvest has partnered with Sprint Enterprise Technology’s FINIO data hub to integrate its technology with intelliflo office in a move that will greatly improve adviser and wealth manager access to data on private markets and tax efficient investments.

The GrowthInvest app is now available to all intelliflo users via their intelliflo store app, allowing advisers and wealth managers for the first time to manage and report on their clients’ alternative and tax efficient investments within their back-office systems.

This will provide a standardised view across all GrowthInvest alternative and tax efficient products. These range from Venture Capital Trusts and AIM-based Business Relief products to unlisted and alternative investments across EIS and Asset backed business relief products – as well as a growing number of private market funds and assets.

GrowthInvest, a niche platform specialising in tax efficient and alternative investments, has a fast-growing client base of financial advisers and wealth managers accessing a wide range of products, reports and functionality.

Dan Rodwell CEO of GrowthInvest comments:

“Access to standardised and accurate portfolio data across private market and tax efficient assets has long been a problem for advisers. We are proud to have partnered with intelliflo and Sprint Enterprise to deliver this data straight into the back-office systems of GrowthInvest clients for the very first time. We believe this is a landmark moment in improving the accessibility of these products to wealth managers, financial advisers and their high value clients.”

“Over the last few years, we have consolidated, streamlined and integrated hundreds of different data files across a wide range of fund managers and products, many of which have not previously been available via platforms in the UK market. This covers Private Equity and Venture Capital funds alongside other private investment products, as well as tax efficient structures sucvh as VCT, EIS and IHT services. Since the launch of our new client portal last year, this has been made more accessible than ever to UK advisers.”

“The work we have done with the team at Sprint, enables our clients to benefit from a unique combination of both unlisted and listed alternative and tax efficient products within their back office systems, and is another important step forward for our clients in removing manual processes and incorporating this important asset class within “Business as Usual” processes.”

“We are continuing to work closely with both Sprint and intelliflo on additional integration and technology projects, all with a focus on delivering improved value and service to our adviser and wealth manager client base.”

Robin Bevan, chief executive of Sprint Enterprise, said:

“We are delighted to have worked with GrowthInvest and intelliflo on this interesting and, we believe, unique project, working with Private Market and alternative investments. The combination of our technical and industry expertise, and GrowthInvest’s deep knowledge of the products and data within the alternative and tax efficient investment marketplace, alongside their existing data standardisation and consolidation delivered to their clients, has resulted in a significant step forward for advisers. “

Commenting on the partnership, Richard Wake, Chief Customer Officer of intelliflo, said:

“This collaboration with GrowthInvest and Sprint Enterprise highlights our commitment to making advisers’ workflows more efficient. By incorporating Private Market and Alternative investments into intelliflo office, we’re enabling advisers to manage these assets more effectively alongside other portfolio components, providing greater clarity and improved functionality for their businesses.”