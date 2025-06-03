New Insurance and Protection logo

Guardian’s second claims report show 40% year-on-year growth in claims paid in 2024

Meg Bratley

Unsplash 02/06/2025

Guardian has today announced it paid £21,344,290 million in claims payouts during 2024 across 238 life, terminal illness and critical illness claims. This is an increase of 40% more paid out compared to Guardian’s figures for 2023 and is in line with the challenger brand’s rate of sales growth during its early years of trading. 

The claims figures relate to products which have been in the market for 5 or more years. Statistics for more recently launched products – including Income Protection and Life Essentials – are not included and will be featured once they’ve reached this trading milestone.

2024 claims high-level statistics

 Claim type% paidTotal payout valueNumber of claims Average amount paid  
Life 100%£6,719,69650£134,394
Terminal illness 94%£4,916,01532£153,625
Critical illness 92%£9,065,309129£76,481 (full payout)
Children’s critical illness 100%£643,27027£35,679 (full payout)

