Guinness VCT expands investor access through partnership with Hargreaves Lansdown

Guinness Ventures has announced that its Venture Capital Trust (Guinness VCT Plc) is now available on Hargreaves Lansdown’s VCT investment service, marking a significant step in improving accessibility for investors seeking venture capital opportunities.

The partnership with Hargreaves Lansdown, one of the UK’s leading investment platforms, will enable investors to access Guinness VCT through an established and trusted investment service provider, streamlining the investment process and expanding reach to a broader investor base.

“We’re delighted to have worked closely with Hargreaves Lansdown to launch Guinness VCT on their platform. Following the government’s commitment to extending VCTs until 2035 and the tax changes announced in the Autumn Budget, VCTs have become even more attractive. Greater investor accessibility to VCTs benefits both UK entrepreneurs and investors seeking to diversify their investment portfolio in a tax efficient manner.” Shane Gallwey – CEO, Guinness Ventures

Guinness VCT focuses on investing in the UK’s fastest-growing scale-up companies, maintaining a diversified approach across multiple sectors including technology, healthcare, retail, leisure and food & drink. Guinness Ventures has established a track record of identifying promising growth opportunities, and has made some notable VCT investments including:

Fussy – the sustainable personal care brand that is revolutionising the deodorant industry with its all-natural, plastic-free, and compostable products. Since their launch in 2020 they have gained strong traction and a loyal customer base by becoming the UK’s highest rated refillable natural deodorant.

PlotBox – the leading provider of cloud-based cemetery software, optimising operations for cemeteries and crematoria through a suite of modules.

Qureight – the core imaging laboratory that is accelerating drug development though AI-powered data curation. Their mission is to advance understanding of lung and heart disease and revolutionise clinical trials.

Wrisk – providing simplified insurance products in partnership with brands. It allows its partners to offer ‘frictionless’ insurance to customers. Currently focused on motor insurance products, Wrisk has partnerships with brands such as BMW and RAC.