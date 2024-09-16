Guinness VCT Launches £15 Million Fundraise to Support High-Growth UK Scale-Ups

Guinness Ventures announces the launch of a £10 million fundraise for the Guinness VCT, with an additional £5 million over-allotment facility. This marks a significant opportunity for investors to support innovative, high-growth UK companies while benefiting from the tax advantages of the VCT scheme.

Guinness VCT focuses on backing companies across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, education, and consumer goods. The VCT is managed by Guinness Ventures, with a track record of supporting scale-up businesses since 2010.

Supporting UK Scale-Ups

The funds raised will be deployed into high-potential businesses that have demonstrated strong commercial traction. In line with Guinness Ventures’ commitment to supporting scale-up companies, the VCT will target firms with revenues exceeding £1 million and significant growth potential. Previous investments include notable companies such as Aptem, Fussy and Obrizum, which have made strides in their respective industries.

Shane Gallwey, Managing Director of Guinness Ventures, commented:

“Our VCT is designed to support the next generation of UK businesses that are transforming their industries. We focus on companies that not only show exceptional growth potential but also contribute to the UK economy in meaningful ways. This fundraise will allow us to continue backing ambitious founders, providing them with the capital and expertise they need to scale.”

A Strong Investment Opportunity

Guinness VCT offers investors a chance to participate in the high-growth venture space while benefiting from VCT-specific tax reliefs. The VCT has already invested £4.9 million across 14 companies, and this new fundraise will enable further diversification of the portfolio. In addition to providing scale-up capital, Guinness Ventures will help businesses navigate challenges in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

The offer is open until 4 April 2025 for investment in the current tax year, with the first early investment discount deadline of 31 October 2024.

About Guinness Ventures

Guinness Ventures, part of Guinness Global Investors, specialises in Series A funding for UK-based businesses. With over £300 million invested in over 45 growth companies to date, Guinness Ventures has built a reputation as a reliable partner for high-growth firms, offering both capital and strategic support.

To discuss further, please email here or contact 020 7222 3475.