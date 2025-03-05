Haatch announces successful exit of re-flow, delivering up to 6.55x return for investors

Haatch, the award-winning early-stage investor, announces the successful all-cash exit of Re-flow, a leading field management SaaS company, delivering up to 6.55x returns for investors in its EIS funds.

The acquisition by a private equity firm marks another significant milestone in Haatch’s mission to back, scale, and exit high-growth B2B SaaS companies.

A Blueprint for EIS Success

Haatch first backed Re-flow in 2020, recognising its potential to modernise outdated construction, highway, and civil engineering field management processes. Since then, the company has experienced rapid growth, expanding from 1,500 users and £27K MRR at the time of investment to over 30,000 users at the time of exit.

Haatch’s investors benefited from exposure to Re-flow through two EIS funds:

EIS Fund 4 (2020 investment): 6.55x return

EIS Fund 8 (2022 investment): 4.10x return

Both investments surpassed the minimum 3-year holding period, ensuring that all gains for investors are completely tax-free under EIS regulations.

Why We Invested

Re-flow was built to solve a real and urgent problem: the inefficiencies of field operations across construction and infrastructure. Before Re-flow, businesses relied on paper-based processes, fragmented communication, and manual compliance tracking. Re-flow’s mobile-first SaaS solution streamlined these operations, driving significant efficiency and compliance improvements for major clients, including, AA, Tarmac, WJ Group, HTM and Eurofins Forensic Services.

Haatch’s investment was not just financial—we worked closely with the Re-flow team to refine their sales and marketing strategy, expand their enterprise client base, and accelerate ARR growth.

A Strong Track Record of Scaling and Exits

Re-flow is a prime example of Haatch’s B2B SaaS investment strategy in action—identifying and backing companies solving immediate pain points with scalable, high-retention solutions. With 80% of our portfolio still under four years old, this exit is a signal of the future success stories to come.

Mike Saunders, CEO at Re-flow , commented:

“Early-stage investment funds and angels have been critical to Re-flow’s growth to date, enabling us to scale rapidly and deliver real value. With Haatch’s support, we expanded our impact and transformed field operations for the industries we serve.”

Scott Weavers-Wright, General Partner at Haatch, commented:

“We are entering an exciting phase where many of our companies will start reaching maturity and preparing for exit. We look forward to sharing more outstanding success stories as our portfolio companies continue to thrive and realise their full potential.”

Looking Ahead

Haatch remains focused on sourcing, nurturing, and scaling the UK’s best early-stage B2B SaaS companies to the point of exit, ensuring continued high-value returns for our investors.