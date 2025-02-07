Haatch secures additional £10M from BBI to back UK’s top pre-seed SaaS founders

Haatch secures an additional £10 million investment from British business investments, increasing the total commitment to £20 million and doubling down on UK pre-seed B2B (business to business) SaaS (Software as a service) founders.

British Business Investments (BBI), a British Business Bank commercial subsidiary, has increased its commitment to Haatch’s SEIS and EIS funds by an additional £10 million. This brings BBI’s total investment in Haatch to £20 million through its Regional Angels Programme, aimed at increasing access to capital for early-stage businesses across the UK.

Since its inception, Haatch and BBI have co-invested in 93 companies, including Aerocloud, which recently closed a $12 million Series A round. Haatch has backed over 120 companies in total, with a collective portfolio valuation exceeding £900 million. Other notable investments include Data Literacy Academy, who Haatch and BBI invested in at pre-revenue.

Haatch was recently named “The best established (S)EIS Manager of its age” by independent investment research rm Hardman & Co (2025). The additional investment from BBI further supports Haatch’s ongoing investment activities in the early-stage B2B SaaS sector. BBI’s Regional Angels Programme is designed to support early-stage businesses by increasing the availability of capital across the UK. The additional investment, alongside the SEIS, EIS, and soon-to-be-announced future funds, will expand startup funding opportunities within the SEIS and EIS schemes.

BBI’s continued partnership with Haatch reinforces confidence in the rm’s investment strategy and due diligence processes, further validating its approach to backing and scaling early-stage B2B SaaS businesses.

Scott Weavers-Wright OBE, Co-founder and General Partner at Haatch, said:

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with British Business Investments. Their increased commitment enables us to continue supporting high-growth businesses across the UK and drive more capital into underserved regions, building on our track record of already investing over 70% outside of London. This validation of our strategy reinforces Haatch’s ability to scale investments and deliver long-term success for our portfolio companies and investors.”

Adam Kelly, Managing Director, British Business Investments, said:

“We are pleased to continue our support for Haatch with a new commitment of £10 million, taking our investment to £20 million. Our Regional Angels Programme is designed to address imbalances in access to early-stage nance in the UK, and to increase the overall amount of capital available to smaller businesses through angel networks. This further investment will allow Haatch to continue to drive more capital into the Nations and regions of the UK.”

For more information about investing with Haatch, visit www.haatch.com or contact them at investors@haatch.com.