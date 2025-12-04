Half of borrowers now want two-year fixed mortgage deals finds Moneyfactscompare

Given all the market uncertainty, news that borrowers want two-year fixed mortgage deals has been released in New data from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk which shows that:

Nearly half (49%) of borrowers comparing mortgage deals in November 2025 were considering two-year fixed-rate options.

This shorter-term deal was favoured by first-time buyers (70%) and remortgage customers (62%), while second-time buyers showed more variation, with 45% leaning towards five-year or longer terms.

Despite higher overall mortgage rates, 7% of borrowers were also exploring 10-year fixed deals.

Fixed rate mortgage demand by term and borrower type
Mortgage Rate PeriodMoneyfacts Average Mortgage Rate (All LTVs)FTBSTBRMTGSALL
2 Year4.86%70%41%62%53%
3 Year4.76%5%11%7%9%
5 Year4.91%21%33%25%28%
10 Year5.61%2%12%3%7%
Othern/a2%3%3%3%
Consumers comparing fixed term mortgage deals on moneyfactscompare.co.uk, 1-30 November 2025, by borrower type and term. Average mortgage rates correct as at 03 December 2025. Source: Moneyfacts Analyser
FTB: first-time buyer. STB: second time buyer or homemover. RMTGS: remortgage

Commenting on the move towards two year fixed, Adam French, Head of News at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“It’s not surprising that so many borrowers are considering two-year deals, given expectations for rates to continue falling in the short to medium term. At the beginning of the year, the average two-year fixed mortgage rate was 5.48%, higher than the typical five-year deal, which was priced at 5.25%. However, two-year deals have since become cheaper, with average rates now at 4.86% and the average five-year deal sat at 4.91%, both dipping below 5% earlier this year for the first time since the mini budget in September 2022.

“Despite this, second-time buyers appear to be prioritising stability, predictability, and protection from potential rate volatility over cheaper rates. They seem to be more concerned with securing long-term peace of mind, especially if they have higher levels of borrowing and want to shield themselves from unexpected rate hikes.”

