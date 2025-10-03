Hargreaves Lansdown reaches two million clients and record AUA

Hargreaves Lansdown has reached two million active clients, marking a major milestone eight years after it celebrated its first million in 2017. The platform’s assets under administration have climbed to a record £172.7 billion, reflecting an 11% increase over the past year.

The growth has been driven by a 43% rise in net new business, supported by continued investment in products and services. Key innovations include enhanced digital journeys, the launch of the first and only digital VCT offering, and becoming the first platform to offer LTAFs within the SIPP wrapper.

Financial highlights from our FY25 Annual Report include:

2025 2024 % change Active Clients 2,018,000 1,882,000 +7% Assets Under Administration £172.7bn £155.3bn +11% Underlying PBT £544.3m £456.0m +19% Net New Business £6.0bn £4.2bn +43% Client retention rate 91.5% 91.4% +0.1%

HL’s Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2025 are available to view on the Investor Relations page of our website, under the heading Latest Annual Report.

Richard Flint, interim CEO:

“Today, we have announced that we’ve reached two million clients which is a fantastic milestone for Hargreaves Lansdown, recognising our clients’ passion for saving and investing and is testament to the work we’re doing. Last year, we welcomed a further 136,000 net new clients, taking us to a total of 2.02 million as at 30 June 2025.

Our business has really solid foundations in terms of the range of investments that we offer and the trust that our clients have in us. However, we recognise the need to continually invest in our technology and products, and we are committed to doing that. Importantly, we’re seeing that where changes are made, they deliver results – in everything from improved client experience to attracting and retaining more clients and assets to the platform.

As the UK’s largest retail investment platform with the broadest range of saving and investment options, for beginners through to those more experienced, we’re excited by the huge opportunity ahead as we create a nation of retail investors for the future.”

Recent product and service developments: