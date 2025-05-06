HMRC launches new online interactive help for compliance checks

Businesses and individuals can benefit from HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC’s) new online interactive tool that guides them through tax compliance checks.

The Interactive Compliance Guidance tool available on GOV.UK provides information to help customers understand:

· HMRC compliance checks

· Why HMRC has requested specific information or documents

· How to request extra support due to health or personal circumstances

· How to appoint someone to act on your behalf

· What to do if you disagree with a decision made by HMRC

· How to pay a tax assessment or penalty.

It brings together existing compliance guidance and videos in one place, making it easier to find and navigate the appropriate information.

Joanne Walker, Low Incomes Tax Reform Group (LITRG) Technical Officer and Customer Experience Advisory Group (CEAG) member, said:

“When unrepresented customers have a tax compliance problem, it can be difficult for them to find the help they need. This new interactive tool from HMRC makes compliance guidance readily accessible in one place, and easier for people to find the information that is relevant to them. The links to the extra support available will be especially valuable for the most vulnerable customers.

“Along with other stakeholders, I have commented on and tested the interactive guidance tool at various stages and a lot of work has been put into its development. It clearly sets out the topics, uses an easy-to-understand question and answer format, provides clear guidance videos, step-by-step explanations, and links to other relevant guidance.

“Feedback from multiple stakeholders and customers should ensure it is responsive and easy to use.”

Penny Ciniewicz, HMRC Director General for Customer Compliance, said:

“We know that compliance checks can be daunting and we are always looking for ways to improve our support for customers.”

This is one of several interactive tools that HMRC has launched, including the ‘VAT Registration Estimator’, which enables any business to see what registering for VAT could mean, as well as linking to further information about the registration process.

HMRC’s GOV.UK guidance receives more than 750 million views a year. Our online services support businesses and individuals to interact with us securely at a time that suits them, and our free HMRC app helps them stay on top of their personal tax matters. For more information, search ‘HMRC’ on GOV.UK.

The guidance and interactive tools are free to use, available directly from GOV.UK and are for information purposes only.

Users will not be registered for any taxes as a result of using the guidance and HMRC will not collect or store any information about the user.

HMRC keeps all its guidance under review. Feedback from businesses and key stakeholders is considered to improve customers’ understanding and experience when navigating online guidance.

Notes for Editors

1. Go to GOV.UK and search ‘compliance check’ to access the tool or click on: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/get-help-if-hmrc-contacts-you-about-a-compliance-check or click on the ‘Compliance checks’ tab at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/hmrc-tools-and-calculators.