Homebuyers prioritise peace of mind as demand for home condition surveys rise year-on-year

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS), one of the UK’s leading providers of property risk management, valuations and customer surveys, has revealed a continued rise in the number of homebuyers commissioning home condition surveys, signalling a shift in buyer behaviour towards greater diligence and long-term financial protection.

According to the latest figures from its Home Survey Trends Index for Q1 2025, 15% of homebuyers instructed a home condition survey as part of their purchase. This represents a 5% increase on the same period last year, where just 10% of buyers commissioned a home condition survey. While activity has remained steady since Q4 2024, the year-on-year growth is a clear indication that more buyers are recognising the value of understanding a property’s condition before fully committing to the purchase.

The Index, which covers property transactions across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, includes data from those selecting either a RICS Home Survey Level 2 or Level 3. The average value of a property where buyers opted for a Level 2 survey in Q1 2025 was £295,000, slightly down from £300,000 in the previous quarter. Correspondingly, the average fee also dipped to £450, compared to £480 in Q4 2024.

In contrast, the average property value for those choosing a more in-depth RICS Home Survey Level 3 climbed to £445,000, up from £400,000. The average fee for this survey also rose slightly, increasing from £890 to £910. This rise reflects the type of properties that typically require more detailed inspections — often older, more complex, or unique homes.

Regionally, the North West continues to lead the way, recording the highest uptake of RICS Home Survey Level 2 instructions at 19%. Meanwhile, both the South East and West Midlands shared top spot for Level 3 surveys, each registering a 14% uptake. At the other end of the scale, the lowest levels of uptake for both Level 2 and Level 3 surveys were seen in the North, at 5% and 4% respectively.

The RICS Home Survey Level 2 was previously known as the HomeBuyer Report and the RICS Home Survey Level 3 offers a more comprehensive structural overview which is ideal for old and more complex buildings, listed properties, houses with obvious defects, and unconventional homes.

Matthew Cumber, Managing Director at Countrywide Surveying Services, commented:

“It’s encouraging to see that more homebuyers are recognising the importance of home condition surveys when making one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives. Although month-on-month activity is steady, the year-on-year rise is promising and reflects a broader trend towards more informed, risk-aware decision making.

For intermediaries, this represents a real opportunity to add value. By guiding clients toward home condition surveys advisers can help safeguard their purchases and build trust. It’s not just about securing a mortgage; it’s about protecting the long-term interests of the buyer and their homes.”