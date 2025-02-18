How did the Autumn Budget impact the future of EIS/SEIS?

Dan Wills

·

Changes made in the 2024 Autumn Budget have sparked renewed interest in EIS and SEIS, but there is still much work to do to ensure the benefits of these world-leading schemes are more widely understood and accessed.

The government has decided to extend the EIS until 2035, but how can they ensure entrepreneurs and investors continue to benefit from this crucial scheme?

To learn more and earn unstructured CPD, you can access GBI Magazine Annual SEIS/EIS Report 2025 below.

Access your complimentary copy here

 
 

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts