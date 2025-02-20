How will VCTs contribute to AI development?

Dan Wills

·

VCTs often invest in AI startups during their formative stages, helping them develop and scale their operations. This support is crucial in an industry where upfront investment in research and development is high.

By channelling capital into AI, VCTs enable the development of solutions that address real-world challenges, from improving healthcare outcomes to enhancing supply chain efficiencies.

Learn more about the importance of VCTs in GBI Magazine’s Annual 2025 Report, and earn unstructured CPD. 

Access your complimentary copy here

 
 

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts