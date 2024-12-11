IFA Talk GBI Special: Powering the future and navigating the energy transition with experts from Blackfinch Ventures 

Welcome to a special episode of IFA Talk, brought to you in partnership with GBI Magazine. In this week’s podcast, we’re diving headfirst into one of the most pressing and exciting topics of our time—how we’re powering the future and navigating the energy transition.

Hosted by Matt Williams, Content Editor at GBI and IFA Magazine, alongside IFA Magazine’s Senior Financial Journalist Jenny Hunter, this episode brings together two exceptional guests from Blackfinch. Joining the conversation are Dr Reuben Wilcock, Head of Ventures, and Tim Wynn-Jones, Head of Energy Transition.

Together, they’ll explore why now is the perfect time for Blackfinch to launch their new Energy Transition EIS. They’ll discuss how energy transition goes beyond renewable energy and why this dynamic theme could be a valuable addition to investment portfolios.

Reuben and Tim also share their expert insights into how the energy transition theme differs from traditional renewable energy, as well as the opportunities it presents for diversification and growth.

Don’t miss this engaging and thought-provoking discussion. Tune in now!