Industry professionals share insight on the Pensions Schemes Bill

With the recent publication of the long-anticipated Pension Schemes Bill, a significant milestone has been reached in the ongoing evolution of the UK’s retirement landscape. This legislative development has sparked widespread discussion among industry professionals, policymakers, and financial experts, many of whom are optimistic about the bill’s potential to modernise the pension system and enhance retirement outcomes for future generations. Based on the release, industry professionals have shared their views and insights on how they believe this will influence the sector moving forward.

Gail Izat, Managing Director for Workplace and Retail Intermediary at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group said: “Hot on the heels of the Pension Investment Review we have the Pension Schemes Bill. The Bill builds on the government’s push for greater scale in DC savings and emphasis on value for money.

Enabling providers to consolidate savers into their primary default funds will be an important catalyst in delivering the government’s ambitions of DC mega-funds. Many providers already invest at scale but this approach will consolidate the number of default funds and help deliver greater efficiencies on behalf of savers.

In a number of important ways, the Bill looks to address some of the unresolved issues that emerged following the landmark auto-enrolment and pension freedom reforms. The proliferation of small pots has been a consequence of both auto-enrolment and the modern job market and consolidators will step in to bring together pots below £1,000. The detail and commercial model of this system will require considerable thought. It was good to see a reference to delivering on pension dashboards too as they will play a vital role building people’s connection with their pensions.

Pension freedoms have given people the ability to take their money as they see fit and research shows people value this ability to choose. However, it leaves people having to make significant decisions about how long they might live, where to invest and how much income they can afford to take. The introduction of Guided Retirement Options has the potential to be one of the most significant things the industry could do to ensure people are supported to make the most of their money. The initial focus here is on trust based schemes where there is a real mix of support at present, but the customer need applies across the board. It was interesting to see government reference longevity protection in their announcement as we believe having a degree of income certainty is vital when helping to manage essential expenses in retirement.

The value for money framework will enable people to compare schemes on a number of metrics including service quality and investment performance – not just costs and charges. There is still some detail to work through around how service targets are quantified and how the framework will apply to multi-employer schemes but ultimately a policy that helps people transfer from poor performing schemes into better ones should be welcomed.

In combination these policies place the focus for the industry firmly on scale, value for money and better engagement for people with their savings. They draw on lessons we’ve seen from other global pension systems where these levers have been used to deliver better outcomes for savers.”

Sophia Singleton, President of The Society of Pension Professionals, said;

“Our members are pleased to see the Pension Schemes Bill published today, which gives us a clear line of sight on the many policy initiatives that have been in the pipeline.

As expected, it covers a number of changes on the DB side from DB surplus and superfunds to PPF levy flexibility. It also paves the way for the raft of DC changes proposed from default pension benefit solutions and Value for Money to small pot consolidation. The SPP has been actively engaging with government and regulators on these policy proposals in recent months; now it’s time for the detail.

The Bill creates the foundation for changes that should positively impact members, sponsors and trustees. We will support policymakers with the considerable work that lies ahead to develop the regulations and guidance that must underpin and deliver these initiatives.

As well as considering the impact the changes will have, it will be crucial to get the sequencing right. The next few years will be exciting!”

Commenting on the publication of the Pensions Bill, David Lane, Chief Executive Officer at TPT Retirement Solutions, said:

“The Pensions Bill represents a signal of intent, laying the foundations for a more coherent and sustainable pensions system, focused on improving outcomes for members. In drawing together several policy threads that have been under discussion for a long time, the Bill is a comprehensive step forward for the industry.

It’s particularly encouraging to see the government give renewed focus to the reform of Defined Benefit schemes, following an initial focus on Defined Contribution (DC).

Placing consolidation at the heart of this Bill is pragmatic and sensible. We believe consolidation is central to delivering better outcomes for savers, whether through master trusts, superfunds, LGPS pooling, or new CDC and DC models.

We look forward to working closely with the Department for Work and Pensions and the wider industry to implement and refine the proposed reforms through further engagement and secondary legislation.”

David Saunders, Senior Partner at Sackers commented: The Pension Schemes Bill is being introduced into Parliament today. Intended to “transform the £2 trillion pensions landscape to ensure savers get good returns for each pound they save, and drive investment into the economy”, the wide ranging suite of measures includes increased flexibility for DB pension schemes to release surplus, legislating for DB superfunds and DC megafunds, requiring occupational DC schemes to deliver value for money, simplifying retirement choices by requiring all schemes to offer default routes to retirement income, and bringing together small pension pots worth £1,000 or less under a single roof.

Commenting on the changes, David Saunders, senior partner of Sackers, says: “Described by the Government as a ‘game changer’, the Bill paves the way for some very major pensions developments. But a Bill’s passage through Parliament is a long and winding road, and there could be several twists and turns along the way. With detailed regulations to follow in many cases, there is therefore still a lot of ground to cover before the Bill’s provisions reach their ultimate destination as law.”

New obligations included in today’s Bill represent the culmination of many years’ work in some instances. But the scale of some of the changes, coupled with ambitious Government timescales, means that the pensions industry should take a collective deep breath to ready itself for the weeks and months ahead.”

Patrick Luthi, CEO of now:pensions, comments on the Pension Schemes Bill: “now:pensions have been campaigning on small pots for a number of years, and we are pleased to see measures to deliver the ‘multiple default consolidator’ solution included in the Bill. Measures to support members at retirement are welcome – but it’s vital that they work for all member segments, and that the risks of placing members into default solutions are addressed.

We look forward to seeing the details which will be crucial to supporting members in an efficient way.”

David Brooks, Head of Policy at leading independent consultancy Broadstone, said: “Following the publication of this Bill we hope to now see a period of delivery, consistency and certainty across the board in the pension’s world – no matter what colour of political party inhabits Number 10. Trust and security is critical to achieving positive outcomes, and constant tinkering with the system will inevitably confuse pension savers.

Workers will likely be saving into their Defined Contribution pension for over 40 years and they need to know that the fundamental rules will remain if they are to have faith in the system and be encouraged to up their contributions to achieve positive outcomes in retirement.

Bringing today’s reforms together and executing on the promise they have will be a huge challenge and the industry will be looking for a clear plan and timeline from the Government to achieve this.

Freeing up access to pension scheme surpluses will open up fresh investment possibilities for businesses, albeit we suspect the amounts released will be significantly lower than the headline grabbing £160 billion of potential funds. The Government has been explicit in placing firm guardrails around these new freedoms by ensuring that surpluses can only be released at the discretion of Trustees, whose strict Fiduciary Duty should provide sufficient protections to members.

This Bill is the blueprint for not much short of a revolution in the way Defined Contribution pensions are provided. Many of the reforms are long overdue following ‘freedom and choice in pensions’ in 2014 and creating a default pathway for members reaching retirement with only DC benefits will assist many unable to make a choice, albeit presenting a challenge for trustees.

If we consider these changes to the way providers build their default accumulation and decumulation products then, alongside the incoming pensions dashboard regime, this is likely to be a memorable Bill.

The Mansion House Accord will hang on the ability to build a VFM framework that provides value to member and employers when comparing providers. However, it must also be robust enough to allow meaningful and fair comparison especially when asset allocations may or may not be able to adhere to the government’s targets at all times.”

Tom Froggett, Head of Run-on Solutions, XPS Group said “The flurry of Government announcements and regulatory guidance over the last few weeks has made one thing clear – both the Government and TPR are aligned with the principle of giving well-funded DB schemes more flexibility to build and use surplus where it is safe to do so. We support this principle, and are pleased to see the Regulator’s recent guidance give a balanced overview of the different strategy options available to trustees and employers, including running on to build and use surplus.

The focus now turns to getting the details right. We need a clear blueprint for trustees and employers who are seriously considering running on, so that they can develop with confidence the strategic and operational frameworks to deliver the benefits of running on to members and employers. We are already seeing well-designed run-on strategies introduce a number of the disciplines used by other financial institutions such as insurers, providing both safety and upside for members.”

Patrick Lloyd, Head of Alternative De-risking, XPS Group said “The legislation is another step on the path to an active Superfund market with the government continuing to support the development of Superfunds as an alternative choice to the more traditional risk transfer options. Choice is generally good and there will situations where a Superfund offers a better outcome for members and other stakeholders, but it will be important to make sure that this is done in the right way with member’s interests at the heart of the decision making.”

Richard Birkin, Head of DC Pensions, at Isio, comments:

“The Pension Schemes Bill is a pivotal moment in the evolution of the UK retirement system. Mandating default decumulation solutions is an excellent way to respond to a long-standing challenge in pensions and provide savers with the structured, accessible support they need at the point of retirement, where individual decision-making becomes most complex.

We are pleased the Bill allows flexibility to innovate. By creating a space for innovation within a clear regulatory framework, the Bill paves the way for solutions that can deliver greater consistency and security for savers, while still allowing for new approaches that will address member needs.

We have strong views on what that innovation should look like. First and foremost, we believe default decumulation solutions should provide a stable and sustainable income for life. That means predictable, inflation-adjusted income net of fees. Secondly, we want to see residual death benefits maintained so that members do not forfeit their ability to pass on their pension simply because they have moved from accumulation into decumulation.



Thirdly, we want revocability. Members should be able to exit their default decumulation strategy if their circumstances change and the product is no longer suitable. And finally, we want flexibility and believe solutions should adapt over time to individual lifestyle needs, rather than locking members into rigid or inappropriate structures.

Trustees have a burden of responsibility that will now include ensuring robust governance, member-focussed design and the capacity to accommodate life changes, which will be essential to delivering the retirement outcomes the Bill’s default decumulation policy intends, and their members deserve.”