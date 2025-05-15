Interbridge Mortgages celebrates milestone first year in second charge lending

Interbridge Mortgages is celebrating its first anniversary of lending in the second charge sector, following a year marked by exceptional achievements, rapid growth, and unwavering commitment to its intermediary partners and customers.

Since launching on 16 May 2024, the company has helped over 7,000 customers access funding, delivered more than £250 million in loans, and maintained an outstanding 4.9 TrustPilot rating, clear evidence of its sustained focus on service excellence and customer satisfaction.

From day one, Interbridge Mortgages has aimed to redefine the second charge lending experience, emphasising clarity, speed, and dependability. This mission is powered by advanced technology combined with the expertise of a vastly experienced and highly skilled team. The company’s digital platform provides a paperless, real-time application process, ensuring fast, transparent, and efficient access to funding.

A core pillar of Interbridge’s success has been the strength of its relationships with specialist intermediary partners. These partnerships are built on seamless processes, responsive support, and clear communication, ensuring brokers can deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients.

Jonny Jones, CEO at Interbridge Mortgages, commented:

“Reflecting on our first year of lending, I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved. I feel we’ve had a really positive impact, driving more innovation and more competition, ultimately leading to improved offerings for customers across the whole second charge industry. There has never been a better time to take out a second charge mortgage. This past year, prices have come down, the application process has become simpler, and borrowers can access their funds more quickly.”

“Personally, what I’m most proud of is our 4.9 TrustPilot customer rating. I read every review and they really reinforce why we do what we do. As we enter our second year, we’re eager to build on this success. Our focus remains on continuous innovation, strengthening broker relationships, and leveraging technology to further streamline the second charge process. Ultimately delivering a lending experience that redefines industry standards.”