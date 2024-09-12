Interbridge Mortgages selects Pure Panel Management as primary valuation partner

Pure Panel Management, one of the UK’s leading names in panel management services, has today (Thursday 12 September) announced an agreement with Interbridge Mortgages to become its primary valuation partner.

This partnership will provide Interbridge Mortgages’ broker partners with access to Pure Panel Management’s extensive network of over 900 highly skilled surveyors, renowned for their professionalism and expertise in the industry.

Launched in May 2024, Interbridge Mortgages offers an innovative range of second charge products across England, Scotland, and Wales through a panel of specialist broker partners. The second charge specialist is dedicated to delivering best-in-class service with minimal friction and greater certainty, backed by a team of highly experienced professionals.

One of the standout features of Interbridge Mortgages’ product offering is its dynamic pricing and Flex product range, designed to meet the needs of customers seeking more tailored financial solutions. This flexibility, combined with their specialist underwriting expertise, allows brokers to provide their clients with financial services that better meet their unique needs.

Pure Panel Management, a family-run business, brings extensive knowledge and experience from various sectors within the UK valuation marketplace. Their reputation is built on delivering high-quality, reliable services, making them a perfect fit for Interbridge Mortgages’ commitment to excellence.

James Gillam, Managing Director at Pure Panel Management, commented:

“The second charge sector is experiencing a sustained period of growth, fuelled in part by the emergence of new entrants like Interbridge Mortgages who are bringing innovative products and flexible solutions to meet the evolving needs of borrowers while enhancing competition within the industry.

“Our shared commitment to delivering top-tier service and cutting-edge solutions makes this collaboration particularly exciting and we look forward to supporting their broker partners through our extensive network of professional surveyors.”

Jonny Jones, CEO at Interbridge Mortgages, added:

“Partnering with Pure Panel Management allows us to enhance the service we offer our broker partners and their clients. Their expertise and commitment to quality align perfectly with our mission to provide flexible financial solutions that offer the best outcome for the customer. We are confident this partnership will bring significant benefit to all parties involved.”