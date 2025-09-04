Introducing Tax-Efficient Investment (TEI) Magazine – the new name for GBI Magazine

We at IFA Magazine are excited to share a significant development for our tax-efficient investment brand. The platform known as GBI Magazine is undergoing a rebrand and will now operate under the name Tax-Efficient Investment (TEI) Magazine.

Earlier this year, we unveiled our special 50th digital issue of GBI/TEI Magazine, which focused on the changes in the tax-efficient investment space over the previous 10 years. And as the industry has evolved, we have decided that our tax-efficient site needs to expand too, reflecting our continued commitment to delivering content from the tax-efficient and early-stage investment space, while aligning more closely with the needs and expectations of our readership and partners.

Tax-Efficient Investment Magazine is a sister title of IFA Magazine, bringing financial advisers and their teams all the latest news and views from the world of tax-efficient and early-stage investments. Whether it’s EIS, SEIS, AIM, VCTs or early stage ventures, we’ve got you covered. We also host regular special TEI episodes of our hit IFA Talk podcast series.

Stay in the loop for the first edition of Tax-Efficient Investment Magazine, due for publication in October – and if there is anything you would like to see us cover, look at, comment on, or improve, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.