Investec halves fees for HNW mortgages

Investec Bank plc, a leading international financial services provider, today announces key enhancements to its mortgage offerings for high net worth (HNW) clients, effective 2nd April for all new cases submitted.



Key changes include:

Residential mortgage arrangement fees: Reduced from 1.00% to 0.50%.

Self-Build arrangement fees: Reduced from 1.50% to 1.00%.

Arrangement fee cap: Now capped at £50,000 for owner-occupied, £75,000 for self-build.



Peter Izard, Head of Intermediary Business Development at Investec Bank, commented:

“We’re committed to delivering an exceptional level of service to our clients through a bespoke approach to financing that’s tailored to their unique needs. We have listened to our brokers and, in response to their feedback, have reduced arrangement fees. This means that clients not only pay less to arrange their mortgages but also that those with larger loans will benefit from a fixed fee rather than paying a percentage. We pride ourselves on the quality and speed of execution, and these enhancements further demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing an out of the ordinary experience for our clients.”

Brokers play a crucial role in navigating the complexities of high net worth lending. Our goal is to equip them with a range of products tailored to their clients’ specific needs. By considering a broader range of assets in our mortgage decisions, we can help clients secure the funding they require.”

At Investec’s recent event with HNW mortgage brokers, the primary concern identified for these clients was the ability to utilise a diverse range of income, such as investment returns or bonuses, in affordability calculations. Speed of financing was the second priority, followed by securing a sufficiently high loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

Investec offers a range of residential mortgages designed to meet the unique needs of clients. Investec provides loans of up to £10 million with flexible terms, including fixed and variable rates for 2 to 5 years. Repayment options include capital and interest, interest-only, and part and part, with terms up to 35 years. Investec considers clients’ full financial profiles, not just salaries, allowing for up to 95% loan-to-value in some cases.

For those looking to remortgage, Investec has tailored solutions for both buy-to-let and residential properties, and clients do not need to have an investment portfolio with the bank to apply.

Brokers can find out more about Investec Private Bank’s mortgages by visiting our dedicated website: https://www.investec.com/en_gb/intermediaries/mortgage-brokers.html