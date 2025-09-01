Iress teams up with Aviva to deliver fully online application process

Iress has partnered with Aviva to launch its new Guaranteed Fixed Term Income Plan, now available through a seamless online annuity quote and application process on The Exchange.

The plan offers a guaranteed income for a fixed number of years, with options for a maturity value at the end of the term and death benefits. With a fully online application process that integrates directly with quote data, Aviva and Iress are transforming a traditionally manual task into a faster and more seamless experience.

By automatically pre-populating all quote data into the Provider website, rekeying and application times are reduced. This means advisers can act quickly within the annuity quote expiry window, helping customers secure the best annuity rates sourced for them.

Aviva is the third major annuity provider to embrace Iress’ online annuity application process alongside Standard Life and Prudential.

Iress’ Head of Product – Sourcing, Jacqueline Durbin, said:

“It is great to see another big name in annuities move towards an online application process. For far too long, this corner of financial services has relied on paper. By embracing online applications, providers like Aviva are leading the way in supporting advisers with faster, more accurate tools that drive better customer outcomes.”

Aviva’s Director of Individual Annuities at Aviva, Claire Reed, added:

“We’re delighted to be working with Iress to bring our Guaranteed Fixed Term Income Plan to advisers through The Exchange. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and improving customer outcomes. By streamlining the application process and integrating directly with quote data, we’re helping advisers deliver a faster, more efficient service that makes securing the right retirement income for their clients simpler and more accessible.”