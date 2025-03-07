IWD25: Women are prioritising their own mental health with professional support (33% longer than men) says RedArc

Today we celebrate International Women’s Day – with it’s campaign strapline #accelerateaction.



With this firmly in mind, RedArc reports that women are likely to utilise support for their emotional and mental health for a third longer than men.

In terms of actual time, its data shows this equates to an average of four months for women and three months for men.

RedArc believes this debunks the myth that women do not prioritise their own mental health. It also shows that they understand that, often, with multiple responsibilities, maintaining sound and stable mental health is a necessity, and they’ll seek support for it if needed.

Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc said: “Women are often thought to be better able to discuss their emotional wellbeing with friends, but there is a risk that they ‘soldier on’ rather than seek professional care. It’s heartening to see women being open, and accepting this type of support, which can be hugely beneficial during challenging times or immense pressure or stress.”

While there are positives to be taken from this data, RedArc’s experience also shows that women tend to initially present with more emotional distress, anxiety or depression. This is mirrored in findings from The Mental Health Foundation1 and something that RedArc conjectures is because many feel the need to keep going until they reach breaking point. Due to the complexity of needs with which women present, this may also account for the requirement for longer-term, more intensive support than men make use of.

More positively, women who sought support from a mental health specialist at RedArc, show good recovery rates when assessed via a Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) and Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7), both tools used by professionals to assess the psychological distress and mental well-being of patients.

RedArc’s data also highlights that women are more likely to seek and benefit from holistic support, such as meditation and yoga, than men, which potentially leads to better long-term outcomes and the ability to self-help in the future, should symptoms resurface.

Christine Husbands concluded: “Women have always felt the need to be present and well for themselves, their colleagues and their family but we’re pleased to report how open they are to seeking professional support. Let’s use International Women’s Day as an opportunity for discussion around the importance of supporting women’s mental health and how a holistic and integrated care model will best address their needs.”