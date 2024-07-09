Just Mortgages partners with Co-op Legal Services to support clients with estate planning need

Just Mortgages, one of the UK’s largest mortgage brokerages, has partnered with Co-op Legal Services to provide all clients with a free wills and estate planning legal review.

The new legal service will enable brokers at Just Mortgages to support clients through a broad range of estate planning solutions. This spans further than just standard wills and includes trusts, inheritance tax planning and the protection of assets through a lasting power of attorney. If the review identifies a particular need, Just Mortgages and Co-op Legal Services will be able to support.

For more complex needs or wider financial advice, Just Mortgages will refer clients to Just Wealth, its sister-firm and financial advice arm.

Research conducted by YouGov for Co-op Legal Services, found that only 28 percent of adults claim to have a will. The National Will Register found that 42 percent of UK adults have not spoken about what should happen to their estate upon their passing, while nearly half said their parents left no instructions either.

Carl Parker, national director at Just Mortgages, said: “When a loved one passes away without a will or robust estate planning, it can take a considerable amount of time to resolve their financial affairs. Worryingly though, this is a very real scenario facing the majority of UK adults. This important partnership with Co-op Legal Services will support our brokers in identifying and answering those important needs and helping to deliver real peace of mind to families.

“Our brokers have had real success in helping clients to ensure they have a will in place. This partnership will further strengthen our skills in estate planning to provide the best possible service we can to our clients across the country. We look forward to working closely with the team at Co-op Legal Services.”

Jonathan Appleby, head of corporate partnerships at Co-op Legal Services, added: “We are incredibly proud to partner with the team at Just Mortgages. We look forward to working closely with their advisers and to support their customers with estate planning solutions which will help protect their wealth now and in the future.

“Partnering with a respected national brokerage such as Just Mortgages is an important part of our mission to ensure that regulated and affordable legal services are accessible to all.”

With more than 650 brokers nationwide, working on either an employed or self-employed basis, Just Mortgages is one of the UK’s largest mortgage brokerages. The free wills and estate planning review is the latest benefit for Just Mortgages’ advisers, as well as those from Just Wealth. Both divisions also have access to in-house training and day-to-day support across all areas including sales, marketing and compliance.

Those interested in joining the Just Mortgages team can get in touch by visiting: https://www.justmortgages.co.uk/about-us/careers/