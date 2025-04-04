Keep your business data “AI secure” through digital transformation

Written By Guy Golan, Founder and Executive Chairman of Performanta

PWC reports that artificial intelligence is projected to contribute £16tn revenue of business into the economy by 2030.

From early use cases of automating manual tasks to using the technology’s real-time machine learning capabilities to keep organisations cyber safe, AI is everywhere, and businesses need to educate themselves on how to deploy the technology securely.

As businesses ramp up their use of AI across cybersecurity, hackers are doing the same from the other side. AI-powered tools now help them carry out more advanced attacks, easily formulating faster, larger cyberattack methods to manipulate data, breach systems and probe vulnerabilities around the clock.

AI allows hackers to automate processes that previously took them days or even weeks to create. As they move beyond programming, they focus more heavily on managing ongoing attacks which target chinks in an organisation’s armour.

Recent incidents highlight how real this risk has become. Only a few months ago, the US treasury network was successfully breached using AI methods conducted by Chinese APT groups. Additionally, American mobile provider AT&T data was accessed on ‘nearly all’ wireless customers, resulting in 109 million data records leaked to hackers.

So, how do businesses navigate this tech to become AI-secure?

The growing risk of cybersecurity attacks

Evolving cyber threats – and the slew of successful attacks downing companies large and small – have already created a furore around insufficient cybersecurity. Now, with the fears around hackers leveraging powerful AI, it’s fair to say we are in the midst of a cyber security war.

Hackers’ methods are diversifying, making the attack surface an even busier place that cyber professionals alone aren’t capable of tracking without powerful defence tools. Widespread attacks on servers and networks, as well as incredibly convincing phishing scams, are two examples of how hackers are using the technology.

Businesses that fail to acknowledge that AI defence tools are being matched by AI attack tools will fall short on the proactive pillar of cyber safety and suffer severe consequences to their financial and reputational equity.

How can business stay safe?

AI cyberattacks traditionally target victims in search of their data, money, or opportunities for ransom. In other cases, these might be Nation-State driven, often seeking private information from different countries.

First, AI attacks can be constantly adapted – automation capabilities mean they can be launched massively – and machine learning enables a degree of customisation for each prospective victim. With AI, the days of carbon-copy, easy to catch phishing emails are a thing of the past.

As AI-based threats evolve, all but the most proactive cyber-safe organisations accept that normal defences are not evolving quick enough to ensure protection.

The best chance businesses have to stay safe, beyond the constant vigilance a ‘cyber safe’ approach provides, is to ensure their chosen cybersecurity systems understand the AI threat. Here, the largest players, in conjunction with specialist cyber firms, have quickly deployed fit-for-purpose solutions.

From data overload to actionable intelligence

With an influx of data, businesses need to focus on transforming raw information into meaningful insights. Highly sought-after data will go a long way in strengthening AI cyber security systems.

Security strategies also need to evolve. Relying on basic password protections and traditional firewalls is no longer enough. Businesses should be implementing more advanced safeguards, such as real-time threat detection systems, layered encryption, and stronger access controls.

For example, solutions like Microsoft Security Copilot are able to help reduce breaches.

This technology helps strengthen in four key ways:

1. Real-time threat analysis – By continuously monitoring network activity, Copilot rapidly detects anomalies and provides security teams with actionable insights, reducing response time to emerging threats.

2. Contextual incident response – With AI-driven insights, Copilot prioritises security alerts, providing recommended next steps to mitigate risks before they escalate.

3. AI-driven threat intelligence – By analysing vast datasets from Microsoft’s security ecosystem, Copilot uncovers vulnerabilities, identifies attack patterns and helps businesses close security gaps.

4. Proactive threat detection – Copilot enables security teams to anticipate and prevent attacks by recognising early indicators of cyber threats, offering a pre-emptive approach to defence.

As these risks continue to grow, companies that primarily focus on finance, technology and customer-facing sectors will need to remain hyper-vigilant. Adopting AI cybersecurity tools can add an extra layer of protection that is needed to secure vital data in order avoid breaches.

Keeping automation in cyber security clean

As organisations generate AI-driven defence mechanisms, focusing on clean automation, is essential for success. ‘Garbage in, garbage out’ is more than just a saying – it’s a critical reality for AI security. Without ensuring high-quality data inputs, businesses risk bolting AI onto flawed systems, leaving them vulnerable to breaching and cyber attacks.

Human touch or human error?

Training employees to recognise AI-driven threats is crucial for ensuring business protection. Human error remains one of the biggest vulnerabilities, especially when it comes to phishing scams, identity fraud and social engineering.

Regular security awareness training should include practical guidance on spotting AI- generated scams and preventing accidental data leaks.

Preparing for the future of AI in business

The use of AI in business operations is only set to grow, but organisations must be aware of the risks that come with it. Those that take a proactive approach will be well- positioned to harness the benefits of AI without exposing themselves to unnecessary threats caused by breaches or attacks.

Making security a central part of AI adoption can help businesses ensure that these new technologies remain a tool for growth, as opposed to a risky omission.

Protecting sensitive data, securing networks and staying informed about emerging risks will be key to maintaining trust and resilience throughout digital transformation.