Lionesses set to inspire PFS National Conference

England football superstars Beth Mead MBE and Lucy Bronze MBE have been announced to speak at the Personal Finance Society (PFS) National Conference next month. The flagship annual event will bring together financial planning professionals from across the UK to enjoy a carefully curated programme designed to close knowledge ‘gaps’ and deliver great outcomes for clients.

PFS President Carla Brown will join the 2022 and 2025 European Champions for an inspiring discussion of how they have overcome their own challenges, through unyielding determination, resilience, and ambition. They will share stories, insights, and actions that will motivate attendees to find their own ‘marginal gains’ and more.

With more than 25 sessions across five theatres, the Lionesses will share the stage with technical experts who will explore the talent, advice, innovation, and generation gaps faced by the sector, with thoughtful consideration of how each can be addressed.

Keynotes include Geoff Ramm, renowned as one of the world’s most inspirational customer service speakers, who will provide critical insight on how to retain clients for years to come. Geoff has worked with entrepreneurs, high performance teams and organisations across 54 countries to create award winning ideas to outperform the competition. The FCA will also be represented, with Kate Tuckley, Head of Consumer Investments Supervision Department.

Taking place on Thursday 13 November at ExCel London, the conference will offer over 7 hours of valuable CPD, and is free for PFS members to attend. Sessions will include: ‘How do you want to go out? Building a business worth leaving’, ‘Beyond £1m: building a business that truly matters – the Finance Geeks share their journey’, ‘Vote for future yourself: intentional evolution in your career as a financial planner’, and a talent gap panel session Chaired by PFS Board member Edward Grant.

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said: “Our 2025 PFS National Conference line-up is truly exceptional! We are delighted to bring the profession together for an exciting day of learning and development. Attendees will benefit from outstanding speakers and practical sessions that will elevate their knowledge and ability to deliver great client outcomes. Having two of England’s phenomenal Lionesses join us is an absolute honour, and I’m excited to get the conversation with them started.”