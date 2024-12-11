Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

LiveMore cuts all mortgage rates

Brandon Russell

LiveMore, the mortgage lender for people aged 50 to 90 plus, has reduced rates across all its 200 plus mortgages, spanning standard, retirement interest-only (RIO) and lifetime (equity release).

The firm has reduced all fixed rates offered to customers by 0.30% across its equity release products, and by 0.15% for all standard and RIO rates.

For example, LiveMore’s Lifetime Mortgage – Lite now starts at 5.99%, down from 6.29%. Its Property+ range, which caters for a wider range of properties than other lenders might consider, is down from 7.39% to 7.09%.

Examples from its new standard capital and repayment and interest only rates, include LiveMore’s 5+5-year fixed rate, which is down 0.15% and now starts at 5.67%, while its 10-year fixed rate now starts at 5.62%. Its 2-year and 5-year fixed term rates now start at 6.54% and 5.58% respectively.

 
 

All RIO rates are also down by 0.15%, with 2-year and 5-year fixed term rates down to 6.94% and 5.83% respectively. LiveMore’s 5+5-and 10-year fixed term rates are down to 5.92% and 5.87% respectively.

Samantha Ward, head of proposition strategy and development at LiveMore, said: “We take every opportunity to reduce prices for customers when we can, so brokers can now offer a better solution for their clients aged 50 to 90 plus – an age group that is often underserved by other lenders. 

“We appreciate that changing prices can be a challenge for brokers, so we have immediately incorporated the lower rates on the LiveMore Mortgage Matcher®. It is a market-leading tool that helps brokers easily find suitable product options for their clients according to their specific financial situation and individual needs.”

