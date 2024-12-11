LiveMore cuts all mortgage rates

LiveMore, the mortgage lender for people aged 50 to 90 plus, has reduced rates across all its 200 plus mortgages, spanning standard, retirement interest-only (RIO) and lifetime (equity release).

The firm has reduced all fixed rates offered to customers by 0.30% across its equity release products, and by 0.15% for all standard and RIO rates.

For example, LiveMore’s Lifetime Mortgage – Lite now starts at 5.99%, down from 6.29%. Its Property+ range, which caters for a wider range of properties than other lenders might consider, is down from 7.39% to 7.09%.

Examples from its new standard capital and repayment and interest only rates, include LiveMore’s 5+5-year fixed rate, which is down 0.15% and now starts at 5.67%, while its 10-year fixed rate now starts at 5.62%. Its 2-year and 5-year fixed term rates now start at 6.54% and 5.58% respectively.

All RIO rates are also down by 0.15%, with 2-year and 5-year fixed term rates down to 6.94% and 5.83% respectively. LiveMore’s 5+5-and 10-year fixed term rates are down to 5.92% and 5.87% respectively.

Samantha Ward, head of proposition strategy and development at LiveMore, said: “We take every opportunity to reduce prices for customers when we can, so brokers can now offer a better solution for their clients aged 50 to 90 plus – an age group that is often underserved by other lenders.

“We appreciate that changing prices can be a challenge for brokers, so we have immediately incorporated the lower rates on the LiveMore Mortgage Matcher®. It is a market-leading tool that helps brokers easily find suitable product options for their clients according to their specific financial situation and individual needs.”