Lloyds Banking Group appoints Peter Fitzgerald as Chief Investment Officer

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the appointment of Peter Fitzgerald as Chief Investment Officer, succeeding Kevin Doran, who will leave the Group early next year after a successful tenure shaping its investment proposition.

In his new role, Peter will oversee investment strategy and fund management across Scottish Widows and the recently acquired Schroders Personal Wealth business, supporting the Group’s ambition to deliver market-leading solutions for customers.

Peter joins from Aviva Investors, where he served as Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset & Macro, leading a global team managing over £100 billion in assets. With more than 25 years of expertise in multi-asset investing, macro strategy, and portfolio management, he has held senior roles at BNP Paribas Wealth Management and Insinger de Beaufort.

Chirantan Barua, CEO, Scottish Widows and CEO, Insurance, Pensions & Investments, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Peter’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Lloyds Banking Group. His deep expertise in multi-asset investing and proven leadership will help us deliver even greater value for our customers across Scottish Widows and Schroders Personal Wealth.”

Peter Fitzgerald said: “I’m delighted to join Lloyds Banking Group at such a pivotal time. I look forward to building on the strong foundations laid by Kevin and driving innovation in investment solutions for our customers.”