LV= completes successful pensions dashboard connection with Origo ahead of schedule

Investment, protection and retirement specialist, LV= has successfully integrated with Origo Dashboard Connector (ODC) and is now connected to the pensions dashboard ecosystem.

LV= chose ODC as its integrated service provider (ISP) for the pensions dashboard and, having completed its connection ahead of schedule, the leading life and pensions mutual insurer will be able to respond to data and valuation requests from customers.

Origo announced its own connection to the dashboard in April ahead of the guidance date. As a result, Origo became the first firm to complete its connection that wasn’t a pathfinder organisation for the PDP.

Anthony Rafferty, CEO of Origo, said: “It’s fantastic to see momentum growing around pensions dashboards, as our industry moves closer to making life so much easier for everyone out there with a pension. A huge amount of effort has gone in so far across the sector and it has been a pleasure to work closely with such a well-known brand as LV= to get the job done ahead of the PDP deadlines.

“We feel more confident than ever that the dashboard will be a great success and we will support LV= to make the connection process as smooth as possible.”

Sarah Hills, Wealth Proposition Director at LV=, said: “The ability for someone to access all their pension information in just a few clicks is nothing short of transformative, to help people make steps towards improving their financial resilience in retirement. It’s great to be in a position where we’re fully set for the pensions dashboard.

“Recent research from our Wealth and Wellbeing Programme revealed that over half (51%) of those who have spoken to a financial adviser say it made them feel more knowledgeable about their retirement. By integrating the pensions dashboard, it will make the process easier for advisers and their clients alike.

“Getting to this point is a significant achievement for both LV= and Origo, and as an industry we’re really starting to show what’s possible when working together to benefit consumer needs.”