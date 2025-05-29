Mandating pension investment in UK assets ‘risky’ move that could worry savers

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 29/05/2025

David Brooks, Head of Policy at leading independent consultancy Broadstone comments on the latest Pensions Investment Review.

“The Pensions Investment Review is to set out an explicit direction of travel towards mandating pension scheme investment into UK assets and infrastructure. This is a risky move – not least because the Treasury itself has had to admit that any gains for savers are unclear and likely to be limited. Savers will naturally be worried that their pension pots will not necessarily be invested with the best returns in mind but rather required to achieve specific allocations to Treasury-dictated geographies and sectors.

“The industry appears well-aligned with the Government’s aims – provided the opportunities exist to invest. Mandating investment appears to provide a point of collision if the Government believes the golden opportunities exist but the industry disagrees.

“It is pleasing that the Chancellor has softened her stance towards schemes under £25billion will be allowed to continue operating if they see a road path towards reaching that size by the end of the decade. It further sets the scene for significant consolidation right across the market.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.