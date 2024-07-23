Maven successfully exits MyDigital following a management buyout

Software business MyDigital celebrates new chapter following MBO as it embarks on a programme of growth with new ownership. Maven Capital Partners (“Maven”) has successfully exited My Digital Accounts Limited (“My Digital”), a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and accounting software, following a private management buyout (MBO).

The My Digital platform is a fully integrated, secure and scalable system to help clients accurately

process payroll runs at speed, with an aim to improve all facets of payroll processing whilst minimising overheads. Designed for umbrella companies, accountancy practices and staffing agencies active in the temporary workforce sector, the business now supports over 70 companies to enable temporary workers to get paid accurately and on time.

In 2019, NPIF – Maven Equity Finance which is managed by Maven and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (“NPIF”) invested £1.2 million to enable the business to significantly scale its operations, double its headcount, develop a range of innovative FinTech products, and enhance its marketing efforts.

My Digital is now a market-leading provider of payroll and accounting software in the temporary labour market, winning multiple industry awards, including and a ranking in the Top 50 fastest-growing tech companies at the Northern Tech Awards for four consecutive years.

Todays’ transaction marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey and underscores Maven’s commitment to nurturing innovative businesses in the UK’s Northern regions and driving their growth to realise their full potential.

John Whelan, CEO of My Digital, said, “This management buyout is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the unwavering support from Maven and the first Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund. Special thanks to Gavin Bell, who saw potential in our vision, and Karen de Meza, whose operational guidance was invaluable. Our company has not only achieved but surpassed our expectations thanks to their support at a crucial time.”

Karen de Meza, Portfolio Director at Maven, added, “We are delighted to see My Digital transition into this new phase of ownership. The management buyout is a testament to the Company’s strong leadership and solid financial foundation, which were developed under our partnership. At Maven we look to build long term positive working relationships with the people we back providing insight and strategic input through board and operational engagement. This exit marks another milestone in Maven’s track record of identifying and developing high-potential businesses.”

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank