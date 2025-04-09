Maven supports Bedford-based Sunset Commercial via Midlands Engine Investment Fund II

Sunset Commercial Finance Limited (“Sunset Commercial”), a Bedford-based financial brokerage, has secured a six-figure funding package from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II via Fund Manager Maven Capital Partners (“Maven”).

Founded in 2016 by banking finance expert, Raj Chahal, Sunset Commercial is a niche commercial finance consultancy providing tailored commercial finance solutions to SMEs, property developers and entrepreneurs.

As an Appointed Representative of AFS Compliance Ltd and Franchisee of Synergy Commercial Finance Ltd, Sunset Commercial has access to over 150 lenders and specialist finance providers, offering clients a comprehensive range of commercial funding options, including solutions for property development, bridging loans, asset finance and working capital needs.

The funding will enable the business to embark on ambitious plans to grow its team and expand in the region. Funding from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II will also support investment into sales and marketing activities to increase visibility and attract new customers.

Raj Chahal, Director at Sunset Commercial, said: “After more than 20 years in banking and finance, I’m excited to build on that experience to drive the next phase of growth for Sunset Commercial. The funding from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II will enable us to expand our reach and enhance the support we offer to businesses during these challenging times, focusing on providing tailored financial solutions that help businesses manage cash flow, restructure, and achieve their growth ambitions.”

Paul Davis, Investment Manager at Maven, said: “Raj’s extensive experience, combined with a clear vision for growth, aligns with our goal of backing ambitious SMEs that play a vital role in their local economies. This funding will allow Sunset Commercial to capitalise on its market potential, providing much needed financial solutions to a growing client base. The planned investment in resources, marketing and infrastructure demonstrates the business’s readiness to scale and thrive in a competitive sector.”

David Tindall, Senior Investment Manager at British Business Bank, said: ”The Midlands Engine Investment Fund II supports businesses with high growth potential. Its primary aim is to provide small businesses seeking to scale with easier access to finance. This investment in Sunset Commercial will enable the company to expand, create new jobs, and make a positive contribution to the local economy.”

Home to over 77,000 businesses, the South East Midlands is considered as a national leader in driving business growth and delivering job opportunities. Last year Paul Davis joined the

Maven team as Investment Manager to lead on deal origination and execution, with a focus on deals and opportunities for the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II in the East and South East Midlands. A local to the area, he works with businesses across Northampton, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Luton, supporting SME’s with their growth plans.