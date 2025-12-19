Maven VCTs invest in FinTech specialist Digilytics

Maven Capital Partners has completed a £2.5 million investment in AI-enabled SaaS platform, Digilytics, that helps lenders and financial services firms work more efficiently by automating and streamlining document-heavy lending processes.



London-based Digilytics specialises in the mortgage, asset, and SME finance sectors where high volumes of documents must be processed quickly and with precision. These documents often vary significantly in format, structure and quality, making automation difficult. As a result, data extraction and validation are still largely manual processes, driving up operational costs and creating compliance and audit risks.

Digilytics ‘RevEL’ addresses this by leveraging multi-modal and other GenAI techniques to automate the identification, extraction and validation of key information from documents. With the help of Digilytics’ AI technology and AI agents, lenders significantly improve the borrower experience and reduce operational cost and risk. The business has been gaining strong commercial traction, with rising demand across both the UK and US markets.

Digilytics was founded by Arindom Basu, who has over thirty years’ experience in financial services through senior roles at Accenture and global IT services provider Infosys.

The funding from the Maven VCTs will help Digilytics enhance its offering, primarily through supporting additional loan types and further development of its innovative technology to address additional areas of the lending process. The investment will also enable expansion into new geographies and strengthen its go-to-market partnerships with existing tier-one clients.

Luke Matthews, Partner at Maven, said: “We see strong potential in Digilytics and its plug-and-play AI technology, which is solving critical pain points for lenders and is readily transferable to adjacent verticals. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing loan origination and case management systems, the technology offers a value-driven solution that’s already demonstrating scalability through rapid ARR growth and low customer churn. Arindom brings deep financial services expertise and a clear understanding of how to serve large, highly regulated organisations, positioning Digilytics as a standout operator in a market ripe for transformation.”

Arindom Basu, Founder and CEO at Digilytics, added: “At Digilytics, our mission is to enable intelligence and foster growth. We’re proud to be building a values-first firm that leverages disruptive technology to solve real business problems and deliver profitable outcomes for our clients. We see a big benefit of an institutional capital provider supporting Digilytics. Maven provided a very strong understanding of how to leverage AI technology in financial services in order to enhance the value created by Digilytics. Luke understood our business from the very beginning which gave us the confidence to enter into this long-term partnership.”