Moneyfarm completes acquisition of Willis Owen and sees assets exceed £5.5bn

Moneyfarm, the award-winning pan-European digital wealth manager, is pleased to announce that it has received all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Willis Owen Limited, and has now completed the deal.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Moneyfarm’s growth and expansion strategy and sees Moneyfarm add £680 million in assets taking total assets to over £5.5 billion. Testament to Moneyfarm’s growth trajectory is its inclusion in the FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025.

This acquisition marks Moneyfarm’s third successful UK expansion in the past three years, following the seamless integrations of Profile Pensions and Wealthsimple’s UK book of business. It reinforces Moneyfarm’s strategic vision of becoming a market leader in the UK’s direct-to-consumer investment space, accelerating its group-wide growth and strengthening its ability to serve a broader range of investors.

Giovanni Daprà, Co-founder and CEO of Moneyfarm, said: “We are really pleased that our acquisition of Willis Owen is now complete. We welcome our new colleagues to the Moneyfarm family, and we are excited to work together to combine the two businesses.

“This acquisition is an important milestone for our business, it sees our assets exceed £5.5bn and underscores our commitment to expanding our market presence and strengthening our position as a leader in the digital wealth management industry.”

Jason Chapman, CEO of Willis Owen, said: “We are delighted to join Moneyfarm, a clear leader in digital wealth management both in the UK and Italy. This partnership could not come at a better time, as more consumers seek digital-first solutions that retain the human touch to help their decision making. Becoming part of Moneyfarm ensures our clients have access to an enhanced range of wealth solutions to comprehensively plan for their financial futures.”