Moneyinfo and ZeroKey partner to accelerate data access and integrations for advisers

moneyinfo, the leading client portal and app for wealth management and financial planning firms, has partnered with ZeroKey to simplify and accelerate adviser access to integrations across the wealth management ecosystem.

This means advisers can access and re-use client information held within the moneyinfo portal in real-time, across a wide range of third-party systems, platforms and tools – eliminating the need for manual rekeying and driving immediate productivity gains.

Cleansed data within moneyinfo, automatically updated for advisers from their back office, platforms and providers is available to use in any application that accepts cut and paste functionality, saving hours of rekeying and significantly reducing errors.

For example, if you need to input the client’s national insurance number, postcode or address in an application, the one click copy and paste function does this for you. It makes adviser client data available in every app and website they use. What’s more this functionality is available on the free version of Zerokey, a simple tool that helps advisers be more efficient.

By using ZeroKey, client data from moneyinfo can instantly pre-populate forms and processes with leading providers such as Fidelity, 7IM, and Quilter – even those lacking open APIs.

With the paid for version, advisers can take advantage of powerful quick-action workflows, digitising onboarding, automating fact finds, and pushing KYC and other client data directly into third-party systems with just a few clicks.

For firms still wrestling with clunky processes and disconnected systems, this delivers a light-touch solution that delivers immediate efficiency without major upheaval.

“This is about breaking down barriers and unlocking immediate wins for advisers,” said Sim Sangha, Business Development Director at moneyinfo.

“We are simplifying and accelerating access to client data making it available for adviser firms to use in Microsoft Office, website forms, cashflow planning and platforms – without the delays and complexity of traditional integration projects.”

“Advisers can use ZeroKey to accelerate key processes, particularly around onboarding and account setup. Clients expect a seamless digital experience, and advisers need tools that keep up. This approach complements existing systems and accelerates progress while the industry works towards deeper integrations.”

Joseph Williams, CEO at ZeroKey, added:

“The problem with building individual point-to-point integrations is that they don’t scale very well and they often divert valuable resource away from developing core products. So it’s great to be working with moneyinfo to provide a scalable solution.

This latest development means advisers can now use ZeroKey to gain super easy access to the data they have stored within their moneyinfo account, plus the ability to move this data into third-party systems without any manual data entry.

It’s all about helping to create a frictionless experience, and together with moneyinfo, we’ve taken a step closer towards achieving this.”