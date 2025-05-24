Monzo takes the crown as Best British Bank at Smart Money People’s British Bank Awards 2025

On Thursday, 22nd May, Smart Money People unveiled the winners of the British Bank Awards 2025 during its highly anticipated annual ceremony in London.

The evening celebrated some of the most outstanding names in the UK’s financial services industry, with businesses recognised for commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, and dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of their customers.

This year’s big winner was Monzo, which claimed the prestigious Best British bank award. Monzo also took home Best children’s financial provider and Best banking app. The digital bank recently announced it now serves over 12 million customers, and its award wins are a testament to its growing popularity and influence in the sector.

Other notable award wins included Newbury Building Society, which secured both Best building society and Best building society savings provider. Triodos Bank continued to lead in the ethical finance space, winning Best ethical financial provider.

iFast Global Bank was named Best newcomer, recognising its impressive market entry and innovative approach to global banking connectivity and accessibility.

There were a number of new names among this year’s winners, reflecting the level of innovation within the industry. The 2025 awards shine a light on the fact that the financial services industry has shifted and that the new breed of banks are reaping the rewards thanks to a customer-focused, digital-first and often disruptive approach.

This year’s awards received more than 178,000 consumer reviews to find the winners, over 14 weeks across 29 categories. The headline sponsors of the 2025 awards were GFT, an AI-centric global digital transformation company.

Commenting on the awards, CEO of Smart Money People Jacqueline Dewey said “The British bank awards 2025 once again showcased the incredible work happening across the financial services sector. From new entrants like iFast Global Bank to trusted leaders like Monzo, it’s clear that the UK’s financial landscape is evolving quickly to better meet the needs of today’s consumers.

“At a time when people are navigating falling interest rates and continued uncertainty around personal finances and the wider economy, customer reviews remain a vital resource. They help others stay informed, make confident decisions, and find financial providers they can truly trust.

“The awards are completely down to the voice of the customer and the reviews we receive on Smart Money People. This makes the achievements all the more special. The winners of the awards should be extremely proud of their achievements.”

Chris Ortiz, Group Chief Executive of GFT and headline sponsor of the awards, said: “It was fantastic to be part of the British bank awards as headline sponsor, joining all of the talented finalists at the awards ceremony on the night. At GFT, we stand alongside those firms that strive for driving innovation, progress and modernisation in financial services, with a keen focus on the customer. We congratulate everyone who won or was nominated for an award.”

British bank awards 2025 winners and highly commended:

Headline awards

Best British bank – Monzo

Innovation of the year – Perenna

Best banking app – Monzo



Best newcomer – iFast Global Bank



Customer service champion – Cockle Finance



Treating customers fairly champion – Haysto

Best building society – Newbury Building Society



Personal finance journalist of the year – Grace Witherden, Which? Money



Best money content creator – Kevin Cahill, Kev Cahill Capital

Banking-specific awards

Best alternative finance provider – Hydr



Best business banking provider – Mettle (Highly commended – United Trust Bank)



Best business finance provider – Allica Bank (Highly commended – Love Finance)



Best credit card provider – Zopa



Best current account provider – Chase Bank



Best international payments provider – Revolut

Best investments provider – Moneybox



Best mortgage broker – Tembo Money



Best online trading platform – Trading 212



Best personal finance app – Chip (Highly commended – Moneybox)



Best personal loan provider – Plata



Best savings provider – Monument



Best specialist mortgage provider – Leek Building Society



Best ethical financial provider – Triodos Bank



Best children’s financial provider – Monzo (Highly commended – NatWest Rooster Money)



Best building society savings provider – Newbury Building Society

Partner awards

Marketing and PR partner of the year – mark-making



RegTech partner of the year – ComplyCube



Technology partner of the year – Gretel



Consultancy of the year – 11:FS