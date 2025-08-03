Moving house? most brits forget to update these key documents

Moving home is always an exciting time for homeowners. However, there are some crucial admin tasks that should be completed during the moving process, including ensuring that all your documents are up to date.

To help Brits looking to make a move, a handy guide of all the key documents you need to update when changing to a new address.

A survey of 500 homeowners was conducted to find out how they feel about the process of updating addresses. Below are some of the key findings:

Nearly two-thirds (68%) of Brits feel overwhelmed by the number of documents they need to update when moving home.

55% of Brits report still receiving post meant for a previous owner or tenant, and almost two in five homeowners confess to opening mail addressed to a previous resident.

confess to opening mail addressed to a previous resident. 27% state they have accidentally had a parcel delivered to the wrong address, while 17% have missed an important bill or letter after failing to update their address.

What addresses do Brits update when they move?

To discover which documents and services people prioritise when relocating, 500 Brits were surveyed about what they update when moving addresses.

Which of the following do you update when you move house? % of Brits who wouldn’t update Passport 49% Investment Accounts/ISA’s 41% Vehicle Logbook 39% Pet Microchip 34% Credit Card Provider 30% Employer/HR 25% Bank Accounts 24% Broadband Provider 24% Electoral Roll 21% GP Surgery 19% Driver’s License 14% Council Tax 13%

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at DWH North West shared his thoughts on the results.

Gavin said, “It’s encouraging to see that Council Tax and driving licences ranked so highly in the survey, as both are essential to update as soon as you move into a new home. Keeping your Council Tax details current ensures you stay on top of payments, while failing to update your driving licence could result in a fine of up to £1,000.

For drivers, it’s also important to update your vehicle’s logbook (V5C). Not only could you face a hefty fine if it’s incorrect, but you might also miss important correspondence from the DVLA, such as tax reminders or speeding notifications.

And for pet owners, don’t forget to update the database your pet’s microchip is registered with. If your pet goes missing, having the right address on file greatly increases the chance of them being safely returned to your new home.”

What do I do if I get a parcel delivered to an old address?

It can be an incredibly frustrating experience to have a parcel delivered to a former address. While it is generally your responsibility if you have entered the wrong address during an online purchase, there are a couple of things you can try.

Gavin advised, "If you forget to update your address when placing an order and the parcel is delivered to your old home, the responsibility unfortunately lies with you, as the courier has fulfilled the delivery to the address provided.

That said, it’s always worth contacting the seller or retailer to explain the situation. Some may offer a goodwill replacement or refund, depending on their policy. If that’s not possible, and you feel comfortable, you can try visiting your old address to ask if the parcel was received and whether it can be returned to you.”

What documents do I need to change when moving home?

Essential legal and government documents

Some updates are legally required and skipping them could result in costly consequences.

Driver’s Licence and Vehicle Logbook : You could be fined up to £1,000 if your licence or logbook is outdated. According to a recent David Wilson Homes survey, nearly 1 in 10 Brits admit their licence still lists their old address.

: You could be fined up to £1,000 if your licence or logbook is outdated. According to a recent David Wilson Homes survey, nearly 1 in 10 Brits admit their licence still lists their old address. HMRC: Essential if you’re self-employed or receive tax credits, as missed correspondence could result in overpaid or underpaid tax issues.

Essential if you’re self-employed or receive tax credits, as missed correspondence could result in overpaid or underpaid tax issues. Electoral Roll : Not updating your details can affect your credit applications, as lenders often use it for identity verification.

: Not updating your details can affect your credit applications, as lenders often use it for identity verification. Council Tax : Register with your new local council as soon as you move. Late registration could mean paying large lump sums or, in extreme cases, receiving a court summons.

: Register with your new local council as soon as you move. Late registration could mean paying large lump sums or, in extreme cases, receiving a court summons. Passport : Although not legally tied to your address, if it’s lost, it may be returned to an old residence.

: Although not legally tied to your address, if it’s lost, it may be returned to an old residence. DWP and Pension Providers: Changes in living circumstances must be reported to avoid incorrect payments or delays in benefits.

Medical Contacts

Keeping your medical providers updated with your new address will help ensure uninterrupted access to your healthcare.

GP Surgery and NHS : If you need repeat prescriptions, make sure to register with a new local GP as soon as you can to ensure no issues in receiving your medication.

: If you need repeat prescriptions, make sure to register with a new local GP as soon as you can to ensure no issues in receiving your medication. Dentist and Optician: Update your records so you don’t miss appointments or reminders.

Insurance Providers

Insurance providers rely on having accurate information on file so that they can provide adequate coverage. Here’s how having an outdated address can impact different insurance types:

Car Insurance – Your policy could be invalid if your insurer doesn’t have accurate address details, meaning claims might be denied.

– Your policy could be invalid if your insurer doesn’t have accurate address details, meaning claims might be denied. Home Insurance – Home insurance is tied to the property, not the person. You’ll need a new policy for your new address to avoid being uninsured.

– Home insurance is tied to the property, not the person. You’ll need a new policy for your new address to avoid being uninsured. Health Insurance – Some providers work with local networks. Not updating your address could limit your access to services.

– Some providers work with local networks. Not updating your address could limit your access to services. Life Insurance – Outdated records may delay claims if your insurer can’t contact your beneficiaries.

Financial Institutions

While not a legal requirement, not updating banks or lenders can cause major headaches as you may miss important letters. This includes:

Banks and Building Societies

Loan and Credit Providers

Investments and ISAs

Credit Reference Agencies

Pet Services

Protect your pets by making sure their records reflect your new address.

Pet Microchip Registration – If your pet is microchipped, updating the address is crucial in case they go missing. The registration database is usually listed in the original paperwork.

– If your pet is microchipped, updating the address is crucial in case they go missing. The registration database is usually listed in the original paperwork. Pet Insurance – Keep your address current with your pet insurance provider to avoid issues with claims or invalid policies.

– Keep your address current with your pet insurance provider to avoid issues with claims or invalid policies. Veterinary Clinic – To ensure continuity of your pet’s care, make sure to find a new vet near your new home before moving so that they can receive the best possible care.

Employment and Pensions

HR and Payroll : Keeps your tax records and pay details accurate.

: Keeps your tax records and pay details accurate. Workplace Pension Schemes: Changes should carry over, but confirm with your provider to avoid disruptions.

Utilities and Essential Services

Avoid disruptions to essential services like broadband and energy by informing your providers ahead of time:

Electricity, Gas

Broadband

TV Licence

