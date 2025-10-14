National Friendly launches Friendly Health

National Friendly has announced the launch of Friendly Health, an innovative entry-level healthcare product designed to make health insurance affordable for UK consumers and provide new opportunities and value for protection advisers.

Friendly Health has been created in direct response to National Friendly’s own consumer research showing that more than one in three people (39%) see full private medical insurance (PMI) as a luxury they cannot afford, while only 14% of UK adults currently hold private health cover. The research also found that almost one in three (29%) of consumers consider dental cover a key factor when choosing a healthcare policy.

Friendly Health is designed to help advisers extend their client offering beyond financial protection, opening up new opportunities and strengthening client relationships without needing to be a healthcare specialist.

Available in three tiers – Bronze, Silver and Gold – Friendly Health provides advisers with a simple, transparent product that can be tailored to client needs while keeping the application process efficient and straightforward. It’s a fast, simple add-on to any protection conversation, helping advisers position themselves as holistic protectors of client wellbeing.

Applications can be completed in five minutes, thanks to a non-underwritten, simple age-banded pricing structure, making the product easy for advisers to recommend and straightforward for consumers to understand and the premiums don’t change as a result of the client’s age increasing each year.

Ian Sawyer, Commercial Director, Howden Life & Health, said: “The launch of National Friendly’s Friendly Health is timely. Our own research shows that health anxiety is real with one in five people losing sleep over fears of not being able to access the healthcare they need. What’s more, over a quarter of people have already self-funded treatment in the past five years with diagnostic tests and scans, injuries, and mental health services the most common reasons for doing so.

“Friendly Health has been designed following consumer research; its features and pricing can help to fill the healthcare gap. With a flexible use diagnostic pot for tests, scans and consultations; mental health counselling, physio, dentist and GP access as standard plus health home test kits and personal nurses with its silver and gold levels it provides an affordable, yet benefit rich, alternative. We support the fact it encourages proactive health management for today and reassurance for tomorrow if a client’s health changes.”

Friendly Shield benefits

Bronze Silver Gold Diagnosis Pot: Consultations, scans and tests £500 £1,000 £1,500 Emergency Dentistry n/a n/a Excess per claim £25 £50 £75 Friendly Dentist Friendly Dentist: Access to an online dentist Friendly Dentist+: Access to an online dentist and help sourcing emergency appointments Friendly Dentist+: Access to an online dentist and help sourcing in-person emergency appointments Friendly GP+ Family has telephone/online access to a Private GP any time day or night Mental health Up to 6 sessions of online support Up to 6 sessions of online support Up to 12 sessions of online support Physiotherapy Up to 6 sessions of online support Up to 6 sessions of online support Unlimited online support for policyholder and immediate family Dermatology Telephone/online access any time day or night Dietitian n/a Telephone/online access to a dietitian Friendly Care n/a Telephone access to a nurse to discuss your diagnosis and offer suggestions to help you deal with it Health Assessment Home testing kits can be purchased Home testing kit free every 5 years, starting year 2 Home testing kit free every 3 years, starting year 2

Sam Sainty, Product Manager, Active Quote, said: “Friendly Health can potentially fill a gap in the market as a budget option for customers who would otherwise be priced out of the market. Due to the product’s flexible tiered outpatient options that are available, customers will be able to obtain a level of health insurance cover at an affordable price, especially if they may not be able to afford fully comprehensive cover. Friendly Health also provides additional benefits such as offering digital health support and dental services.”

Jamie Cullen, Director, Secure for Life, said: “It’s fantastic to see National Friendly bring something genuinely new to the market. We already talk to clients about protecting their income if they can’t work, but this product lets us go a step further by supporting their everyday health too. It means we can now offer a more rounded protection package, combining income protection with affordable healthcare, giving clients extra reassurance and value without stretching their budgets. We are already excited to introduce this to our clients!”

Graham Singleton, National Friendly CEO, said: “Friendly Health represents healthcare done differently. It’s simple, inclusive, and designed to be easy for advisers to recommend and for clients to understand. There are no medical questions, no underwriting, and no barriers, just straightforward access to everyday health support that everyone can benefit from. This is through proactive healthcare access to health checkups and preventative support, with a reassuring cash pot for consultation, scans and tests if clients’ health changes. Our research shows people want affordable, practical healthcare options that fit modern lifestyles, and Friendly Health delivers exactly that.. Friendly Health bridges that gap.”

Friendly Health is available now via the National Friendly website https://www.nationalfriendly.co.uk/health