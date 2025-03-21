Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

Nationwide cuts higher loan-to-value mortgage rates

  • Rate reductions on selected products between 80% and 95% Loan-to-Value for first-time buyers, home movers and those looking to remortgage
  • Nationwide now offering sub-5% rates for first-time buyers and home movers at 95% LTV 
  • Nationwide also introducing a range of new £1,499 fee products at 90% and 95% Loan-to-Value

Nationwide is reducing rates by up to 0.26 percentage points effective from tomorrow, Friday 21 March. The rate cuts will apply to selected two, three and five-year fixed rate products between 80% and 95% Loan-to-Value (LTV).

The rate cuts will further support first-time buyers, those looking to move home as well as those looking for a new mortgage deal.

With these changes, Nationwide is introducing sub-5% rates for first-time buyers as well as existing and new customers moving home with just a 5% deposit.

Nationwide is also introducing a range of new £1,499 fee products at both 90% and 95% LTV, which includes a five-year fixed rate at 95% LTV for first-time buyers at 4.99%

 
 

The new rates include:

New customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.21% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products between 80% and 95% LTV, including: 

  • Five-year fixed rate at 95% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.99% (reduced by 0.05%)
  • Two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with no fee is 4.99% (reduced by 0.21%)
  • Five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.57% (reduced by 0.10%)
  • Two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.49% (reduced by 0.10%) 

Existing customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.21% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products between 80% and 95% LTV, including: 

  • Two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with no fee is 4.99% (reduced by 0.21%)
  • Five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.57% (reduced by 0.10%)
  • Two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.49% (reduced by 0.10%)

The latest changes again demonstrate how Nationwide continues to offer existing customers who are moving home the same or lower rate than the equivalent rates available for new customers.

 

First-time buyers: reductions of up to 0.26% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products between 80% and  95% LTV, including: 

  • Five-year fixed rate at 95% LTV with a £999 fee is 5.04% (reduced by 0.25%)
  • Two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV with no fee is 5.30% (reduced by 0.26%)
  • Two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.60% (reduced by 0.04%)

Remortgage: reductions of up to 0.12% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products between 80% and 90% LTV, including:

  • Two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with no fee is 5.15% (reduced by 0.12%)
  • Two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.84% (reduced by 0.05%)

These latest changes continue Nationwide’s existing mortgage customer pricing pledge, meaning that all switcher product rates will be the same or lower than the remortgage equivalents.

New £1,499 products:

 
 

From tomorrow, Friday 21 March, Nationwide will be introducing a range of two and five-year fixed rate products that come with a £1,499 fee. These products are available at 90% and 95% LTV and are available for first-time buyers, new and existing customers looking to move home and to those looking to remortgage to Nationwide.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s Senior Manager – Mortgages, said: “Our latest rate cuts will be welcome news to borrowers with smaller deposits, particularly first-time buyers, and we’re pleased to once again be offering rates below five per cent for those with a five per cent deposit. The introduction of our new £1,499 fee products will also widen the choice of products available for those who are considering Nationwide for their mortgage needs.”

