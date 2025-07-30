Nationwide cuts rates across mortgage range

Nationwide will be cutting rates by up to 0.21 percentage points on selected two, three and five-year fixed rate products across its mortgage range, with its lowest rate now at 3.74%. The new rates will be effective from tomorrow, Wednesday 30 July.

The rate cuts will further support first-time buyers, those looking to move home as well as those looking for a new mortgage deal.

The new rates include:

First-time buyers: reductions of up to 0.21% across two and three-year fixed rate products up to 90% LTV, including:

Three-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with no fee is 4.79% (reduced by 0.21%)

Two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.33% (reduced by 0.11%)

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee1 is 3.86% (reduced by 0.08%)

New customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.18% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 3.74% (reduced by 0.07%)

Two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.27% (reduced by 0.18%)

Five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.09% (reduced by 0.11%)

Existing customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.18% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 3.74% (reduced by 0.07%)

Two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.27% (reduced by 0.17%)

Five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.09% (reduced by 0.10%)

The latest changes again demonstrate how Nationwide continues to offer existing customers who are moving home the same or lower rate than the equivalent rates available for new customers.

Remortgage: reductions of up to 0.15% across two and five-year fixed rate products between 75% and 90% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is 3.99% (reduced by 0.15%)

These latest changes continue Nationwide’s existing mortgage customer pricing pledge, meaning that all switcher product rates will be the same or lower than the remortgage equivalents.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s Senior Manager – Mortgages, said: “As the country’s second largest lender, we always strive to support all parts of the market with competitive rates. This latest round of cuts across our range move even more of our rates below 4% and should put Nationwide front of mind of first-time buyers, those moving on to their next home and those looking for a new mortgage deal.”