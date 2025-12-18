Nationwide reduces mortgage rates following Bank Rate cut

The Bank of England’s decision to cut interest rates by 0.25% on Thursday, 18 December, marks an important moment for the UK mortgage market, offering some relief to borrowers after a prolonged period of elevated borrowing costs. While mortgage rates remain well above pre-pandemic norms, the move signals a cautious shift in monetary policy as inflation eases and policymakers look to support economic stability without reigniting price pressures.

Following the 0.25% decrease in the Bank Rate, mortgage customers who are on Nationwide’s Standard Mortgage Rate (SMR) will see a decrease of 0.25%.

The new SMR of 6.49% will come into effect on 1 January 2026.

Rates on tracker mortgages held by existing Nationwide customers automatically decrease when Bank Rate is cut, so these will decrease to reflect the Bank Rate change from 1 January 2026.