New Issues of NS&I’s 1-year fixed-term Bonds

New Issues of NS&I’s 1-year fixed-term Guaranteed Growth Bonds (GGB) and Guaranteed Income Bonds (GIB) have gone on sale today at a lower interest rate.

British Savings Bonds are fixed-term Issues of NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds. They are available to new customers and those with existing Bonds which are due to mature. The new interest rate for Issue 86 on the 1-year Growth option is 4.04% gross/AER, and the Income option is 3.97% gross / 4.04% AER.

Today’s changes will help NS&I to meet its Net Financing target while continuing to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds are available to customers wanting a guaranteed rate for a fixed-term of 1, 2, 3 or 5 years. Funds cannot be withdrawn early with fixed-term accounts. Savers will need a minimum investment of £500 and can invest a maximum of £1 million per person in each Issue. After the fixed-term period, savers will have the choice to withdraw their cash or reinvest into a new term.

Product Previous interest rate (from 24 July 2025) New interest rate from 2 September 2025 (on general sale) Guaranteed Growth Bonds 1-year (Issue 86) 4.18% gross/AER 4.04% gross/AER Guaranteed Income Bonds 1-year (Issue 86) 4.11% gross/4.18% AER 3.97% gross/4.04% AER

Existing customers who have already received their 30-day maturity letter will have the Guaranteed Growth Bonds 4.18% gross/AER and the Guaranteed Income Bonds 4.11% gross/4.18% AER interest rates quoted in the letter honoured.