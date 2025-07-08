New research from Unbiased reveals women prioritise clarity and credentials from financial advisers – not gender

New research by Unbiased, the UK’s leading financial advice platform, reveals that women seeking advice are more likely than men to prioritise clear communication and strong qualifications.

70% of female advice seekers value clear communication from a financial adviser, compared to 61% of men.

The survey also shows that just over half (51%) of female advice seekers look for strong qualifications and credentials when considering a financial adviser (vs 42% of men).

The findings suggest that financial advisers who focus on transparent, jargon-free communication and clearly demonstrate their credentials are more likely to engage female advice seekers.

At the same time, when asked about adviser gender, 91% of women said they ‘don’t mind,’ with just 8% preferring a female adviser and 1% preferring a male.

This challenges previous industry research suggesting that many women actively prefer to work with a female adviser.

While clear communication and strong qualifications are vital, the research also highlighted trust as the most important value for both men and women choosing a financial adviser at 76%.

Women are forecast to own 60% of UK wealth by the end of 2025, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

Karen Barrett, founder of Unbiased, is calling for the advice industry to highlight their qualifications and prioritise clear communication to help more women seek advice and reach their long-term goals.

“With the Great Wealth Transfer gaining momentum, many women are coming to financial advice for the first time — often on their own.

“Seeking advice about your money can be daunting. But it’s essential if women are to get the help they need to navigate their financial circumstances, understand the risks and opportunities, and achieve their long-term goals,” says Barrett.

“That’s why clarity in communication and visibility around qualifications really matter — as our research has shown.

“Advisers must ensure these priorities are front and centre if they want to build trust and better engage the next generation of female clients.”

