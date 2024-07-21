New Santander Edge Student customers to get free four-year railcard and the chance to win their tuition fees

Santander UK has today launched a prize draw for new Santander Edge Student current account customers, with 20 students due to win £27,750, the equivalent three years’ worth of tuition fees and 30 students in line to win £9,250, the equivalent of one year of tuition fees. In addition to the prize draw, all Santander Edge Student current account holders also benefit from a free four-year Santander 16-25 Railcard card.

To be eligible to enter the prize draw, customers must open a Santander Edge Student current account between 15 July and 30 September 2024 and during this period, deposit at least £500 into the account, which will need to remain open for the prize to be paid out.

All customers eligible for the Santander Edge Student current account, including UK undergraduates and apprentices (levels 4-7), will be automatically entered into the prize draw if they open the account and meet the eligibility requirements.

The Santander Edge Student current account also comes with a free four-year Santander 16-25 Railcard, which gives card holders a third off train travel across England, Scotland, Wales, and the London Underground when the card is linked to an Oyster card. The average 16-25 Railcard user saves £192 a year with the card, meaning a potential average saving of £768 over the four-year term.

Andrea Melville, Director of Current Accounts, Savings and Business Banking, Santander said: “We all know that every penny matters when it comes to students’ finances. Whether it’s paying for rent, groceries, travel, or a night out, it all adds up – and as the new academic term is around the corner, we wanted to give our student customers a little helping hand. That’s why, our student account continues to offer the free railcard, making travel easier on the wallet, and for a limited time, we’ll be giving students the chance to win their tuition fees back.”

The Santander Edge Student current account is available to open online or in branch and to all students, regardless of their year of study. In addition to the free four-year Railcard, the account offers:

A guaranteed interest-free overdraft of £1,500 for the first three years of study for customers accepted for the Santander Edge Student current account. This can increase up to £1,800 in the fourth year and up to £2,000 in the fifth year (subject to status, and if students continue with their studies);

No fees for using Santander cash machines abroad when customers travel;

Cashback, vouchers, prize draws and other offers available through our free rewards program, Santander Boosts;

Personalised spending analysis to help customers stay on top of their spending through My Money Manager;

A contactless debit card, digital banking (mobile banking app and online banking) and contactless payments with an Apple, Android or Samsung device; and

Easy switching to Santander with the Current Account Switch Service

Santander UK also has a range of budgeting tools and tips to cut spending on food shops and energy bills. Alongside specific help and support for students and apprentices, many of whom will soon find themselves responsible for household bills and managing their wider finances for the first time.

To open an account or for more information, visit Santander Edge Student | Santander UK.