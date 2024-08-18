New Vitality member data shows steps are the most popular way to earn Vitality points

New Vitality data has shown that 1 in 5 (20%) members achieve 7,000 steps at least once a week.

The data underscores that members do not need to engage in high-intensity workouts in order to benefit from the Vitality Programme, with a staggering 95% engaging by earning points through steps at least one day per week – and over half (54%) at least three days per week.

What’s more, 13% of Vitality’s members earn points and rewards simply through steps alone. In fact, a third (32%) of members earn 90% of their points through steps. When it comes to earning weekly coffees and monthly cinema tickets, the data revealed that over half (52%) of its members unlock these rewards through steps alone.

Vitality data has shown the benefits of steps in reducing mortality. And the benefits are the same no matter how members earn activity points, whether that’s through steps or a workout. Once signed up to Vitality, there is a startling 22% increase in physical activity for new members after just one year. With 87% of Vitality members reaching their recommended weekly exercise goals vs. 61% of the general population.

Healthy habits related to physical activity have also been linked to other positive behaviours, such as healthy eating and taking annual health checks. Data has shown – those who walk 7,500 steps five or more times a week are 3.5 times more likely to buy healthy food, more than twice as likely to get annual health checks, and 3.2 times more likely to use Headspace for mental health management – compared to those who do so two or less times a week.

Greg Levine, Chief Operations and Growth Officer at Vitality said: “At Vitality, we’re on a mission to get everyone living healthy and active lives. We understand there may be a misconception that Vitality is only for the young, fit and healthy but this is not true. Vitality is for everyone.

“Our offering is designed to support all our members to get healthier, in whatever way they choose, whether that’s through visits to the gym, cycling to work, or regular walks with friends. It is clear through the data – those who sign up see the benefits from the outset – not just the rewards we give but the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life.”

