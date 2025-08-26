NS&I delivers £2.5 billion of Net Financing to the Government in Q1 2025-26

NS&I has reported today that it has delivered £2.5 billion of Net Financing to the Government in Q1 2025-26. The figure is part of NS&I’s latest unaudited quarterly results for the first quarter (April-June 2025) of the financial year 2025-26.
The Spring Statement in March 2025 set NS&I’s Net Financing target for 2025-26 at £12 billion (+/- £4 billion).
Unaudited Q1 2025-26 results (1 April – 30 June 2025)
|Quarter
|Gross inflows (including reinvestments)£bn
|C&AIP**£bn
|Gross outflows£bn
|Net Financing£bn
|Total stock (as at 30 June £bn)
|Q1 2025-26(unaudited)
|14.2
|2.4
|14.1
|2.5
|242.6
|Q1 2024-25
|11.7
|3.0
|13.9
|0.7
|231.3
2024-25 annual results*
|Year
|Gross inflows (including reinvestments)£bn
|C&AIP**£bn
|Gross outflows£bn
|Net Financing£bn
|Total stock£bn
|2024-25
|57.3
|9.3
|57.0
|9.8
|240.1
|2023-24
|65.7
|8.7
|62.1
|11.3
|230.5
|2022-23
|53.7
|5.5
|48.6
|10.0
|218.3
|2021-22
|44.9
|2.5
|42.7
|4.4
|207.6
|2020-21
|86.2
|2.2
|64.6
|23.8
|203.0
All figures are in £ billion and are subject to rounding.
All figures from 2021-22 onwards (with the exception of Net Financing) include Green Savings Bonds.
C&AIP is capitalised and accrued interest and prizes earned. All figures are in £ billion and subject to rounding.