NS&I delivers £2.5 billion of Net Financing to the Government in Q1 2025-26

NS&I has reported today that it has delivered £2.5 billion of Net Financing to the Government in Q1 2025-26. The figure is part of NS&I’s latest unaudited quarterly results for the first quarter (April-June 2025) of the financial year 2025-26.

The Spring Statement in March 2025 set NS&I’s Net Financing target for 2025-26 at £12 billion (+/- £4 billion).

Unaudited Q1 2025-26 results (1 April – 30 June 2025)

Quarter Gross inflows (including reinvestments)£bn C&AIP**£bn Gross outflows£bn Net Financing£bn Total stock (as at 30 June £bn) Q1 2025-26(unaudited) 14.2 2.4 14.1 2.5 242.6 Q1 2024-25 11.7 3.0 13.9 0.7 231.3

2024-25 annual results*

Year Gross inflows (including reinvestments)£bn C&AIP**£bn Gross outflows£bn Net Financing£bn Total stock£bn 2024-25 57.3 9.3 57.0 9.8 240.1 2023-24 65.7 8.7 62.1 11.3 230.5 2022-23 53.7 5.5 48.6 10.0 218.3 2021-22 44.9 2.5 42.7 4.4 207.6 2020-21 86.2 2.2 64.6 23.8 203.0

All figures are in £ billion and are subject to rounding.

All figures from 2021-22 onwards (with the exception of Net Financing) include Green Savings Bonds.

C&AIP is capitalised and accrued interest and prizes earned. All figures are in £ billion and subject to rounding.