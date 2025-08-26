NS&I delivers £2.5 billion of Net Financing to the Government in Q1 2025-26

NS&I has reported today that it has delivered £2.5 billion of Net Financing to the Government in Q1 2025-26. The figure is part of NS&I’s latest unaudited quarterly results for the first quarter (April-June 2025) of the financial year 2025-26.

The Spring Statement in March 2025 set NS&I’s Net Financing target for 2025-26 at £12 billion (+/- £4 billion).

Unaudited Q1 2025-26 results (1 April – 30 June 2025)

QuarterGross inflows (including reinvestments)£bn C&AIP**£bnGross outflows£bnNet Financing£bnTotal stock (as at 30 June £bn) 
Q1 2025-26(unaudited) 14.22.414.12.5242.6
Q1 2024-25 11.73.013.90.7231.3

2024-25 annual results*

YearGross inflows (including reinvestments)£bnC&AIP**£bn Gross outflows£bnNet Financing£bnTotal stock£bn
2024-2557.39.357.09.8240.1
2023-2465.78.762.111.3230.5
2022-2353.75.548.610.0218.3
2021-2244.92.542.74.4207.6
2020-2186.22.264.623.8203.0

All figures are in £ billion and are subject to rounding.

All figures from 2021-22 onwards (with the exception of Net Financing) include Green Savings Bonds.

C&AIP is capitalised and accrued interest and prizes earned. All figures are in £ billion and subject to rounding.

